Lions LB Returns to Practice, Team Gives Optimistic Hope For Decker
The Detroit Lions gave optimistic news on left tackle Taylor Decker.
Detroit returned to the practice field again to continue their preparations for the Chicago Bears.
Prior to practice, offensive coordinator John Morton told reporters he expects the veteran offensive lineman to suit up and play against the Bears this weekend.
Unfortunately, Decker missed his second straight practice. Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, the former Ohio State lineman expressed optimism he would be available to play. He is listed on the injury report as dealing with a shoulder injury.
LinebackerJack Campbell and Dan Skipper also were not spotted at the portion of practice open to the media.
Did Packers adapt well to Lions' offense?
Jared Goff and Dan Campbell have spent time this week analyzing what caused the team to struggle offensively.
Goff credited the new wrinkles deployed by the Packers' defense. It was the rare occassion Detroit's offense was not able to score a touchdown in the first half of a contest.
“I think they did a lot of what they’ve done. I think they had some new wrinkles that were good. I think they’re a really good team," said Goff. "They’re a really good defense, they’re very well coached, they’re a year older than they were last year and they played well and we didn’t. I don’t know if there’s much more to it than that. They’re a good team who played well and we’re a good team who didn’t play well and that’s the outcome.”
Campbell noted, when asked if the Packers defense dictated to the offense what they accomplish, the Lions' offense needs to execute better and avoid turnovers.
"I do think when you play that, the right thing to do is to stay patient with it. I mentioned this the other day. When you go 31-of-39, you have 30 minutes to time of possession, and you had 22 carries on the ground, that smells of you’re winning the game," said Campbell. "But, we didn’t do enough, it’s not enough. And so, we tried to play it right, we just didn’t execute. We just didn’t execute, and we had a turnover. And so, I think what we did was right.
"And you have to just stay in that, you have to stay in that," Campbell added further. "Just play that game for a while, stay patient, because I do believe we get in there, we get within one score, defense gets a stop. Now all of a sudden, man, you’re good, you’ve got timeouts. But you get in that type of game, it gets really hard.”