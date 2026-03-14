What Larry Borom's Lions Contract Could Reveal About OL Plans

The Detroit Lions have a big void to fill at left tackle with the departure of Taylor Decker.

After 10 seasons with the team, Decker requested his release after a the team reportedly asked him to take a pay cut for the 2026 season. As a result, the Lions are now forced to plug in a new option at the position.

As it stands, the most likely outcome is for the Lions to slide All-Pro Penei Sewell over to the left side, which in turn would create the void in that spot. Detroit added a potential solution in Larry Borom, whom they agreed to a deal with on the first day of free agency.

Borom comes to the Lions after five NFL seasons, four with the Chicago Bears and one most recently with the Miami Dolphins. During that time, he made 63 appearances with 38 starts.

On Sunday, Borom's contract details were revealed, and the figures within it seem to signify that he could be a potential solution for the tackle vacancy. Per reports, Borom's contract with Detroit is for one year worth a total of $5 million. Of that, $2.5 million is signing bonus and $2.4 million is base salary.

Borom's contract comes with $4.9 million guaranteed, which seems to indicate that the team expects him to not only make the roster but have a chance to seriously contribute in 2026.

The former Dolphin has some experience as a swing tackle in his career, and this is another need the Lions could have after the retirement of Dan Skipper. After holding that role for the last several seasons, Skipper elected to retire due to medical concerns and joined the Lions' coaching staff this offseason.

#Lions Larry borom one year, $5M, $2.5M signing bonus, salary $2.4M, $4.9M is fully gtd — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 14, 2026

It seems as though Borom will be an insurance plan the team believes is capable of starting games. With such a significant part of his contract being guaranteed, it's clear the team anticipates him having a significant job in 2026.

Before Decker was released, he was on the hook for a significant cap hit. The team is saving money with Borom, but appears hopeful that he can produce at a starter-caliber level in this opportunity.

Additionally, with his experience, he could be a player the team looks to as a starter early in the year. He has the ability to serve as a mentor in Detroit's offensive line room, perhaps for a rookie the team adds in this year's draft.

Initially, the evaluation of the signing was that Borom would be a potential swing tackle who may have to earn his way onto the roster. However, the contract reveals that the Lions have more of a significant investment in him.