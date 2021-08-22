Lions Rookie Linebacker Derrick Barnes Has 'Leader Mentality'

Rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes made the most of his opportunity Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With the Lions' starting linebackers getting the week off, the 2021 fourth-round draft pick (No. 113 overall), out of Purdue, totaled six tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, one quarterback hit and two passes defensed.

It was his best performance of the preseason, and it left Detroit head coach Dan Campbell impressed.

"Barnes popped again," Campbell said after the Lions' 26-20 loss to the Steelers. "This is two weeks in a row. He got a little bit more of a load this week than last week, because he's coming back off that hamstring, and he looked good.

"Now, he's still a pup, he's got a long way to go. But, I'm telling you, this is why you do these things, and this is why you put them in a position to see how they're going to handle some of this and get reps and grow. And he's done it again, he's shown up."

Barnes also nearly intercepted a pass from Pittsburgh backup quarterback Mason Rudolph.

"Coach made a great call, and it was set up that way -- you don’t got the back, you’ve got the cut man,” Barnes told reporters after the game. “I just read the quarterback’s eyes and jumped it. I should have caught it. But, you know, good play. The sack, it was just another great call by the coach, setting (it) up. As that player that’s blitzing, you have to be able to read what the tackle is doing and where the back is stepping up to. I could have made the play or the outside linebacker could have made the play, depends on where the back steps to. I just made the play.

“It’s like layups. You’ve gotta make your layups, especially wide open.”

Maybe Barnes just needs to get some time in with the JUGS machine -- something that he joked about in Saturday's postgame press conference.

"Yeah, I just know I need to get on the JUGS (machine) after practice," he commented while smiling. "It's kind of the moment, that's when I realized I wasn't in college anymore, (with) how fast the ball was coming. Definitely got to work on my hands. Got to catch those."

Barnes has gained a reputation throughout training camp so far of being a playmaker, and it's something he's embraced, along with being a team leader.

"Once you start making plays, you see guys following, and everyone wants to make plays," he said. "Just being a leader. I know I'm young, but I have a leader mentality. That's just what I want to do, make plays and play for the guy beside me."

If Barnes brings that same mentality into the regular season, he'll be a welcomed addition to Detroit's linebacking corps.

