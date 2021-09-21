Lions Have No Answers for RB Aaron Jones in 35-17 Loss to Packers

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones scored four touchdowns against the Detroit Lions' defense.

Playing in front of the home crowd at Lambeau Field, running back Aaron Jones could not be stopped on Monday Night Football.

The Green Bay Packers (1-1) evened their record, after defeating the Detroit Lions (0-2), 35-17.

Playing with a heavy heart, Jones is playing the entire 2021 season in honor of his late father, Alvin Jones Sr., who passed away in April.

Jones' four touchdowns -- three receiving and one rushing -- were simply too much for Detroit to overcome in its first division game of the season.

Similar to their start in the season opener, the Lions were able to start their Week 2 contest executing well on offense.

Last season, the Lions scored touchdowns on the opening drive in both games against the Packers.

Seeking more explosiveness after a poor showing a week ago, the Lions’ offense executed on its first drive of the game.

Quarterback Jared Goff, who said pregame he knew he belonged in Detroit when he first walked in the locker room, found wideout Quintez Cephus for an early 46-yard completion on third-down-and-short.

Detroit marched down the field, and Goff connected with Cephus for a 5-yard touchdown reception, giving the Lions an early 7-0 lead. Goff completed four passes on the opening drive for 68 yards.

The Lions' defense continued to struggle stopping the run, as Green Bay running back Aaron Jones quickly established his presence on the Packers' opening drive. He racked up 30 yards and a receiving touchdown to quickly tie the game.

Penalties bit the offense on its second drive, as both T.J. Hockenson and Penei Sewell had penalties that derailed the drive.

Unfortunately, officials appeared to blow a call against quarterback Jared Goff. Intentional grounding was called incorrectly, when it was clear the Packers defender made contact with Goff's arm.

Hockenson, who has quickly developed a solid working relationship with his new quarterback, made a spectacular grab in the back of the end zone to give Detroit the 14-7 lead.

In the first half, Jones rushed for 49 yards, and secured 27 receiving yards, to go along with his two receiving scores.

A 43-yard field goal by Austin Seibert late in the second quarter gave the Lions the 17-14 halftime lead.

Aaron Rodgers waited until the start of the second half to test the Lions' young secondary.

On the Packers' first offensive possession of the third quarter, Rodgers connected on a 50-yard completion to Davante Adams, who beat rookie cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu in coverage.

After the play, the young defensive back clutched his left quad, and was forced to leave the game. Undrafted rookie free agent Bobby Price was forced to fill in.

Rodgers gave the Packers the 21-17 lead when he fired a touchdown pass to tight end Robert Tonyan, who beat linebacker Alex Anzalone for the score.

The future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback picked apart the Lions' depleted secondary throughout the third quarter. The Packers' offense converted on third-and-long on multiple occasions, and limited the productivity of Detroit's offense by keeping it off the field.

Green Bay was eventually able to take advantage of the many mistakes Detroit made in the second half, including a Goff fumble that the Packers' defense recovered and an interception.

Jones' fourth touchdown of the game extended Green Bay's lead to 35-17.

Detroit will return home to face the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday at Ford Field.