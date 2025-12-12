Who Holds Edge in Lions-Rams Matchup?

The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams have become common enemies in recent years, as they've met three straight seasons between the regular season and the postseason.

These two teams will write the latest chapter in their history against each other on Sunday when they square off at SoFi Stadium. Their intertwined histories, as well as the playoff stakes that accompany this meeting on Sunday, make this matchup one of the most intriguing on this week's slate.

Here's a look at how the Lions and the Rams match up in Week 15.

Lions' offense vs. Rams' defense

The Lions found a groove last week against Dallas, as they were able to move the ball nicely in spit of the Cowboys' defense. Even though they couldn't get into as consistent of a flow in the run game, Detroit was able to spread the wealth in the passing game.

Amon-Ra St. Brown was a massive part of the action, as he played despite missing the entire week of practice leading up to the game. Jameson Williams has arguably benefitted the most since the team changed play-callers, as his stats have improved since Week 10 with Dan Campbell leading the way.

Jahmyr Gibbs remains the X-factor, and the Rams could struggle to contain him both on the ground and out of the backfield as a receiver. Detroit will have its hands full with the Rams' pass-rush, still, as Jared Verse brings the head off the edge while Kobie Turner rushes from the interior.

While the Rams could get after Goff, the Lions have the talent on this side of the ball to make serious noise.

Edge: Lions

Rams' offense vs. Lions' defense

Much like the Lions' loaded array of weapons, the Rams have plenty of talent of their own throughout their roster. Over the offseason, the Rams swapped out Cooper Kupp for Davante Adams, and one of the league's most consistent receivers has been a nice addition for Matthew Stafford.

Speaking of the former Lions' quarterback, Stafford has been an MVP candidate with his performance throughout the year. Though he dealt with injuries throughout the offseason, Stafford has been in rare form with 35 touchdown passes against just four interceptions this year.

Along with Adams, the Rams' offense features All-Pro wideout Puka Nacua and running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. Detroit's defense, meanwhile, will be looking for a repeat performance from Al-Quadin Muhammad. The veteran is the reigning NFC Defensive Player of the Week with three sacks last year.

The Rams have one of the NFL's most creative coaching minds in Sean McVay and a slew of playmakers, and a banged up Lions' secondary with potentially three starters out could struggle to contain this group.

Edge: Rams

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford will be forever linked due to the fact that they were traded for each other between these two teams. Though they have had varying levels of success, both players have found new heights with their new teams.

Goff has been a revelation for the most part for Detroit after struggling in his first season with the organization. He helped get the team to the NFC Championship game two seasons ago, and has been one of the NFL's most accurate passers in recent seasons.

Stafford, meanwhile, reached the pinnacle with a Super Bowl victory in his first season. He has continued playing at a high level when healthy, but injuries have limited his momentum at times. That has not been the case this year, though, as he is playing at an MVP level.

Though both players have been nice fits with their new teams, Stafford's overall body of work, pedigree and ability to lead his team to a championship gives him the edge.

Edge: Rams

Special teams

The Lions' special teams unit had been quiet in the return game in recent weeks, but Tom Kennedy has given the group a jolt since rejoining the active roster prior to the team's Thanksgiving game. Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp admitted that Kennedy has done enough to remain the team's kick returner even with Kalif Raymond potentially returning this week.

Jake Bates has been consistent throughout the year, and Jack Fox has shown why many believe he is among the league's best punters when called upon. The Rams haven't had as much when it comes to consistency, as Harrison Mevis is currently in after Joshua Karty was waived and Ethan Evans handles punts.

Edge: Lions

Coaching

Dan Campbell and Sean McVay are two strong offensive minds who work in different ways. Campbell has the more methodical, grind it out style while McVay has flourished with a rapid-fire attack. Both have had their highs and lows, with McVay finding glory with a championship in 2021.

With the Lions shifting play-calling duties to Campbell, John Morton has had somewhat of a lesser role. Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard will have a tough task on his hands slowing Stafford and company with Brian Branch, Terrion Arnold and potentially Kerby Joseph sidelined.

Ultimately, this will be a nice battle between two brilliant offensive minds in Campbell and McVay. Right now, the edge lies with the Rams due to the consistency that they've had, which Detroit has lacked at times throughout the season.

Edge: Rams

