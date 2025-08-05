Lions' Rival Loses Wideout Due to Suspension
One of the Detroit Lions' division rivals will be without a key player in their offense for the first three games of the 2025 season.
On Tuesday, reports surfaced that Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has been suspended for the first three games of the season without pay for violating the NFL's Substances of Abuse policy. This means the Vikings will be without Addison for games against the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals.
Per the team, Addison will be able to participate in training camp and preseason games without restrictions before serving his suspension to begin the regular season.
Addison recently pled no contest to a lesser charge that resolved the case surrounding an arrest for driving under the influence in 2024.
In June of 2024, Addison was pulled over and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to reports, his vehicle was blocking traffic on the Glen Anderson Freeway in Los Angeles and he was asleep at the wheel.
"We're disappointed in Jordan," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said at the time, via CBS Sports. "We care about these players, we really do. We want to make sure we're doing our part for the development on the field. The other aspect of that is the off the field, the life skills and the development of decision making and learning how important it is within our culture -- which we're very proud of -- that our players understand personal responsibility and accountability."
The Vikings will still have one of the NFL's best wide receivers in Justin Jefferson at their disposal, with Addison serving as a solid secondary option since entering the league as a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
In his rookie season, Addison notched 911 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 70 receptions. He followed that strong season up with another solid campaign in 2024, totaling 875 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
Addison is part of a talented receiving corps the Vikings have, which is centered around Jefferson and tight end T.J. Hockenson. The Vikings, who finished second in the NFC North last season with a 14-3 record, will be debuting a quarterback in former Michigan Wolverine J.J. McCarthy.
The Lions and Vikings will square off twice in 2025, in Week 9 at Ford Field in Detroit and on Christmas Day in Week 17 in Minnesota. Detroit swept the Vikings last season, including a 31-9 shellacking that decided the NFC North champion in Week 18.