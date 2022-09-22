Lions' Offense Dominating, Capable of Much More

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions' offense are clicking on all cylinders to open up the 2022 campaign.

After scoring 36 points in their Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders, the Lions are now averaging 35.5 points per game. It ranks second in the league through two weeks.

In stark contrast, Goff & Co. averaged just 19.1 points a game a season ago, ranking 25th out of 32 NFL franchises.

The offense has flipped the switch and has become one of the league's most prolific scoring units in a matter of a year.

It's an impressive feat, and it's a credit to the superb play of Amon-Ra St. Brown and D'Andre Swift through the first two games, which has dominated the headlines up to this point. Yet, Goff also deserves some shine for the offense's turnaround.

Goff, in his second year with the Lions, has looked much more comfortable running the offense than he did a year ago.

He's thrown for six touchdowns, as opposed to one interception, while accumulating a 100.1 passer rating and a 55.0 QBR.

The 55.0 QBR ranks 13th in the league through two weeks. Meanwhile, a year ago, in Goff's debut season in Detroit, he recorded a QBR of just 45.5, which ranked 24th out of 31 qualified passers.

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The former L.A. Rams passer has looked more in control of the offense, and has been rather efficient through the first two games. It's a sentiment that his head coach, Dan Campbell, shares.

"Man, I thought he’s been efficient. I thought he’s gotten us in the right play. I think he’s been pretty steady. I think when things haven’t gone perfect, he’s always snapped back and finished the game strong," Campbell expressed during his media session Wednesday. "And man, he’s – listen, there’s a number of things we’ve been doing. We’re asking him to get us into the right play in the pass game, as well, and he’s doing that. Man, he’s getting us into the right look, right play-call, and then he’s finding these receivers.

"And so, as long as we can run the football and take a lot of stress off of him and everybody else, I think it goes a long way. And, you can say that about any quarterback. I mean, that’s a quarterback’s best friend, is the run game. So, that’s where it’s always got to start with us.”

The success of Swift and the run game has definitely helped Goff get into a groove to open up the season. Yet, it can be said that Goff truly started turning the corner last season when Anthony Lynn was stripped of his play-calling duties and Campbell and Ben Johnson, who at the time served as tight ends coach, started putting together the weekly offensive gameplans and dialing up the plays.

Since that point, Goff has thrown for 17 touchdowns, as compared to three interceptions, and has completed 65.95 percent of his passes for 1,607 yards. He's also only lost two fumbles during this stretch of games.

Despite the recent strides that Goff and the offense have taken, the seventh-year passer still feels like there is plenty more for the Lions' offense to accomplish.

“So, like it’s good, but it’s like, ‘Ah, we’ve got so much more left in the tank,’” Goff told reporters Wednesday. “And hopefully, (we) can reach our full potential as we go.

“I don’t want to put too much weight in it. But, at the same time, there is an urgency of we need to start hitting some of these, and we hit a bunch in training camp. So, it’s not like, ‘Ugh.’ We did hit the go-ball against the Eagles, so there is that one. But, yeah, the two in the game are on me. I’ve just got to throw a better ball, and we’ll make that play.”

Goff was off target on a couple of deep throws to wideout DJ Chark a week ago. So, there is still room to grow for the passing game, especially as Goff and Chark continue to build their chemistry with one another.

“It's pretty fun (playing in Lions' offense),” Chark told All Lions Wednesday. “You never know who is going to be the guy that sparks something on any given play or drive. So, I don't think we've really gotten to our full potential yet. We've still got a lot of stuff to work on."

Chark believes that him and Goff are extremely close to executing on big plays.

"I'm still getting into the hang of things, but I like where we're at," Chark said. "I feel like I'm just an inch away from big plays with Goff right now. So, I think that's coming pretty soon."

Johnson, Detroit's offensive coordinator, is the individual that's going to help Goff and Chark along with making those big plays. Specifically, he's expected to continue to look for opportunities to get Chark involved with the deep passing attack.

"He's always looking to see what we can take advantage of, different personnel, different packages," Chark expressed, regarding Johnson. "And, he's pretty good at figuring it out. That's why I'm confident that moving on through the year, we're going to figure out ways to expose the defense's plan. You know, he's always looking to do that."