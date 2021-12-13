Skip to main content
    Detroit Lions Open as 13.5-Point Underdogs against Arizona Cardinals

    The Detroit Lions will be significant home underdogs when they play the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday at Ford Field.
    Author:

    The Detroit Lions (1-11-1) will attempt to regroup this week, after a disappointing 38-10 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 14.

    The Lions have opened as 13.5-point home underdogs against the Arizona Cardinals, according to SI Sportsbook.

    The Cardinals will be coming to town following a heavily anticipated matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. 

    Back in September of 2020, Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and Matt Prater nailed a 39-yard field goal as time expired to secure Detroit's 26-23 victory. 

    For quarterback Jared Goff, the final month of the season can still provide the organization a lot of information regarding the roster moving forward. 

     “Yeah, I think you can learn a lot about guys --  you learn a lot about who you want in your corner and who you want in your foxhole," Goff said. "Like I said, I don’t think we’ll find anyone in this locker room that isn’t that way. But I’ve been on teams before where you find out a lot about guys in certain situations of adversity. In situations where it’s easier to not play, it’s easier to miss a game and it’s easier to say you don’t want to play in a game because you got something going on. So, you find out a lot about guys.”    

