Detroit Lions Open as 13.5-Point Underdogs against Arizona Cardinals

The Detroit Lions will be significant home underdogs when they play the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday at Ford Field.

The Detroit Lions (1-11-1) will attempt to regroup this week, after a disappointing 38-10 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 14.

The Lions have opened as 13.5-point home underdogs against the Arizona Cardinals, according to SI Sportsbook.

The Cardinals will be coming to town following a heavily anticipated matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

Back in September of 2020, Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and Matt Prater nailed a 39-yard field goal as time expired to secure Detroit's 26-23 victory.

For quarterback Jared Goff, the final month of the season can still provide the organization a lot of information regarding the roster moving forward.

“Yeah, I think you can learn a lot about guys -- you learn a lot about who you want in your corner and who you want in your foxhole," Goff said. "Like I said, I don’t think we’ll find anyone in this locker room that isn’t that way. But I’ve been on teams before where you find out a lot about guys in certain situations of adversity. In situations where it’s easier to not play, it’s easier to miss a game and it’s easier to say you don’t want to play in a game because you got something going on. So, you find out a lot about guys.”

