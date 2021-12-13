Detroit Lions Open as 13.5-Point Underdogs against Arizona Cardinals
The Detroit Lions (1-11-1) will attempt to regroup this week, after a disappointing 38-10 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 14.
The Lions have opened as 13.5-point home underdogs against the Arizona Cardinals, according to SI Sportsbook.
The Cardinals will be coming to town following a heavily anticipated matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.
Back in September of 2020, Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and Matt Prater nailed a 39-yard field goal as time expired to secure Detroit's 26-23 victory.
For quarterback Jared Goff, the final month of the season can still provide the organization a lot of information regarding the roster moving forward.
“Yeah, I think you can learn a lot about guys -- you learn a lot about who you want in your corner and who you want in your foxhole," Goff said. "Like I said, I don’t think we’ll find anyone in this locker room that isn’t that way. But I’ve been on teams before where you find out a lot about guys in certain situations of adversity. In situations where it’s easier to not play, it’s easier to miss a game and it’s easier to say you don’t want to play in a game because you got something going on. So, you find out a lot about guys.”
