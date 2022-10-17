Skip to main content

Lions Possible Destination Listed for Rams RB Cam Akers

Could general manager Brad Holmes trade for Rams running back Cam Akers?

Running back Cam Akers appears to have played his last game for the Los Angeles Rams. 

NFL Network reported last week the 23-year-old has "philosophical and football-related differences" with the Rams' coaching staff. 

"I would say it's more like we're dealing with things internally," Rams head coach Sean McVay said, when it was announced Akers would be inactive against the Panthers. "This is kind of unchartered territory and I think the biggest thing is, out of respect for the situation, we want to keep it internally."

CBS Sports recently listed 10 teams that could be possible landing spots for Akers' services, should the talented running back end up being released, or if a trade could be worked out with another general manager. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

campbell5

Dan Campbell Has Least Wins Among Remaining Coaches Hired in 2021

Two coaches that were hired in 2021 have already been fired.

cowboys5

Lions Open as 7-Point Underdogs to Cowboys

The Detroit Lions open as road underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys.

lions5

Lions Fans Express Jealousy of Jets, Giants Rebuilds

The New York Jets and New York Giants are having early success in their rebuilding efforts.

The Lions were among the team's listed, as current general manger Brad Holmes was with the Rams organization at the time Akers was drafted. 

"For all D'Andre Swift's talent, he's yet to stay healthy headlining Detroit's backfield, and Dan Campbell's team is built to establish the run, thanks to both its personnel and coaching staff," writer Cody Benjamin explained. "Lions general manager Brad Holmes was the Rams' director of college scouting when Los Angeles drafted Akers, and assistant GM Ray Agnew was also in the Rams' front office at the time."

Akers tore his Achilles prior to the start of the 2021 season, but was able to rehabilitate and return late in the season, just in time to contribute to the Rams' playoff push and Super Bowl victory. 

campbell5
News

Dan Campbell Has Least Wins Among Remaining Coaches Hired in 2021

By John Maakaron
cowboys5
News

Lions Open as 7-Point Underdogs to Cowboys

By John Maakaron
lions5
News

Lions Fans Express Jealousy of Jets, Giants Rebuilds

By John Maakaron
jones5
News

NFL Writer Lists Cornerback Detroit Lions Could Trade For

By John Maakaron
aidan5
News

Roundtable: Expectations for Lions Following Bye Week

By Vito Chirco
aidan5
News

Lions Have Fourth-Most Difficult Remaining NFL Schedule

By John Maakaron
USATSI_19208831_168388382_lowres
News

Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for EDGE Brian Burns

By Vito Chirco
USATSI_19108421_168388382_lowres
News

4 College Quarterbacks for Lions to Watch

By Christian Booher