Lions Possible Destination Listed for Rams RB Cam Akers

Running back Cam Akers appears to have played his last game for the Los Angeles Rams.

NFL Network reported last week the 23-year-old has "philosophical and football-related differences" with the Rams' coaching staff.

"I would say it's more like we're dealing with things internally," Rams head coach Sean McVay said, when it was announced Akers would be inactive against the Panthers. "This is kind of unchartered territory and I think the biggest thing is, out of respect for the situation, we want to keep it internally."

CBS Sports recently listed 10 teams that could be possible landing spots for Akers' services, should the talented running back end up being released, or if a trade could be worked out with another general manager.

The Lions were among the team's listed, as current general manger Brad Holmes was with the Rams organization at the time Akers was drafted.

"For all D'Andre Swift's talent, he's yet to stay healthy headlining Detroit's backfield, and Dan Campbell's team is built to establish the run, thanks to both its personnel and coaching staff," writer Cody Benjamin explained. "Lions general manager Brad Holmes was the Rams' director of college scouting when Los Angeles drafted Akers, and assistant GM Ray Agnew was also in the Rams' front office at the time."

Akers tore his Achilles prior to the start of the 2021 season, but was able to rehabilitate and return late in the season, just in time to contribute to the Rams' playoff push and Super Bowl victory.