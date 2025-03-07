Lions Post-Combine Mock Draft Roundup: Latest Projections
It's time for the seventh Detroit Lions OnSI mock draft roundup for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Over the last week, the Lions have once again targeted help along the defensive line at No. 28 overall.
Let’s take a look now at who the draft analysts have Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting in the first round.
Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, Oregon
Harmon is presently being mocked by the following:
DetroitLions.com (Tim Twentyman), Pro Football Network (Jacob Infante)
As Twentyman pens, “The Detroit native led all FBS defensive tackles in pressures (55) and recorded five sacks and two forced fumbles. He was one of only two defensive tackles weighing more than 300 pounds to run under five seconds in the 40-yard dash at the Combine. At 6-foot-4 ½ and 313 pounds, he's got unique traits. McNeill and him could be a nice duo inside for a long term in Detroit.”
EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
Scourton is presently being mocked by the following:
MLive.com (Ben Raven), Tankathon
As Raven writes, “Watching Nic Scourton from Purdue to Texas A&M, reading about him and what people think of his game and how it’s suited for the next level, and I can’t help but think ‘Lion.’
Scourton, 20, is a powerful pass rusher with steady production. He also appears to have a natural feel for setting the edge and stopping the run. Scourton is no stranger to hitting blockers with a lethal spin move, too. He is one of those players who just seems to find a way to get into the backfield and then make the right type of reads. He’s a worthy first-round pick. He fills a need. He also fits in with the style Detroit prefers.”
Defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, Michigan
Grant is presently being selected by the following:
The Athletic (Dane Brugler), The Detroit News (Nolan Bianchi), CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso)
As Bianchi expresses, “Landing Grant with the 28th pick is probably a dream scenario for the Lions, but it's actually quite easy to see it happening. He didn't do any physical testing at the combine because of a hamstring issue, while several other players at his position elevated their stock with great performances. And like we mentioned with the safety position earlier, defensive tackles have had a tendency to fall — though the Eagles' Super Bowl win might change that this year.”
EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
Ezeiruaku is presently being picked by the following:
ESPN (Jordan Reid), The Detroit News (Richard Silva), The 33rd Team (Marcus Mosher), The 33rd Team (Kyle Crabbs)
As Crabbs writes, “Detroit needs long-term pass rush options opposite Aidan Hutchinson. The attrition that hit that roster last year hit hard. Za'Darius Smith is under contract in 2025, but beyond that, Detroit is staring at a bit of a blank canvas. Ezeiruaku tested very well in Indy at the Combine, has prototypical length despite being on the shorter side, and boasts a robust number of pass-rush counters.”
Cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State
Thomas is presently being selected by the following:
EDGE Mike Green, Marshall
Green is currently being projected by the following:
As Valentino writes, “Some teams will pass on Mike Green's incredibly impressive resume because of some old character concerns and his lower level of competition faced, but Detroit is the type of franchise to bank on the film and his individual growth.
Green logged 17 sacks and won 20 percent of his pass-rush snaps and then proved to be worthy of the expectations of a first-round pick with his Senior Bowl week performance. Detroit will almost certainly take a pass-rusher here, and Green is the right gamble.”
EDGE Landon Jackson, Arkansas
Jackson is currently being drafted by the following:
The Draft Network (Justin Melo)
Cornerback Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
Hairston is presently being mocked by the following:
As Edwards writes, “Carlton Davis is slated to hit free agency. Detroit could simply bring back Darius Slay, but some of the familiar faces in that organization have moved on. The Lions elect to move forward with a young room that features Terrion Arnold, Ennis Rakestraw and now Maxwell Hairston.”
EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
Pearce is currently being selected by the following:
Pro Football Focus (Trevor Sikkema)
Defensive lineman Jordan Burch, Oregon
Burch is currently being mocked by the following:
WalterFootball (Charlie Campbell)
EDGE J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State
Tuimoloau is presently being drafted by the following:
Defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
Williams is currently being drafted by the following:
The Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer)
Offensive lineman Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
Zabel is currently being projected by the following:
As Wilson writes, “No one helped themselves more at the Senior Bowl than Zabel, who played primarily left tackle in 2024 for NDSU, but had experience at guard and center, too. He was used solely on the interior in Mobile and looked like a 10-year veteran no matter where he lined up. Zabel stood out in the Week 1 opener against Colorado, and his stock has been on the rise ever since. Talking to teams at the Senior Bowl, he may be a better leader than football player and that's saying something.”
Offensive guard Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
Jackson is presently being mocked by the following:
NFL.com (Charles Davis), Pro Football Network (Mock Draft Simulator)
EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
Sawyer is currently being picked by the following: