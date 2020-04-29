2021 Mock Drafts Have Lions Picking in Top-10

Pretty quickly after the 2020 NFL Draft wrapped up, analysts turned their attention to the potential draft prospects teams will be coveting in next year's draft.

For Detroit, many of the top analysts have the Lions selecting one of the premier wide receivers from Alabama.

Currently, Detroit does not have a single receiver signed beyond the 2020 season. Kenny Golladay will surely receive a hefty raise and new agreement, but beyond the emerging receiver, Detroit must continue to add to the receiving corps in the coming years.

Let's take a look at a few early projections for the Lions in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Athletic, Dane Brugler

No. 8 overall pick: Florida State DT Marvin Wilson

"Derrick Brown likely would have been a top-25 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but he went back for his senior year and became a top-10 pick (No. 7 overall to the Panthers). Wilson could very well take the same path to the NFL."

CBS Sports, Ryan Wilson

No. 10 overall pick: DB Patrick Surtain II

"The Lions selected Jeff Okudah third overall but the defensive overhaul continues with Surtain, who was one of the best players on Alabama's defense as a sophomore."

Bleacher Report, Matt Miller

No. 7 overall pick: WR DeVonta Smith

"DeVonta Smith exploded onto the scene for Alabama in an impressive wide receiver room this season but still managed to impress with massive performances like his five-touchdown game against Ole Miss. His production might take a hit with a new quarterback, but his traits point to Round 1, as he looks like a clone of Jerry Jeudy."

Sports Illustrated, Kevin Hanson

No. 8 overall pick: WR Jaylen Waddle

"The true junior wideout will be more of a focal point as a receiver next season, with the departures of Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, but Waddle has elite speed and after-the-catch ability and averaged 24.4 yards per punt return in 2019. Five Lions wide receivers (including Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola) are scheduled to become free agents after the 2020 season."

Sporting News, Vinnie Iyer

No. 8 overall pick: WR Justyn Ross

"The Lions will have a need here as Marvin Jones is unlikely to be re-signed as a 31-year-old free agent opposite Kenny Golladay next year. Ross (6-4, 205 pounds) is a big target who was very productive for Lawrence running sound routes all over the field. He put up 66 catches for 865 yards and 8 TDs last season."

Related

EDGE Markus Golden Would Upgrade Lions' Pass Rush

Jonah Jackson Can Provide an Immediate Impact for Lions

Julian Okwara Can Be "High-Risk, High-Reward Pass Rusher" for Lions

Quinn Explains Why Lions Didn't Bluff and Select Tagovailoa