Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Panthers Game

The Detroit Lions announced roster moves ahead of their Week 16 game against the Carolina Panthers.

The team announced on Friday afternoon it is temporarily elevating safety Brady Breeze and tight end Garrett Griffin from the practice squad.

Detroit will have a lot on the line this week, including playoff ramifications, but for Romeo and Julian Okwara, the opportunity to play in front of family will also provide added enjoyment at Bank of America Stadium.

Charlotte was the City their family immigrated to from Nigeria back in 2005.

"Obviously, it's a big game for us," Romeo Okwara said, via NFL.com. "It will be cool to play in front of our family on Christmas Eve. This game has a lot on the line, so we're looking forward to it."

When the Lions started with a disappointing 1-6 record in 2022, players did not give up and instead committed to staying the course.

"Guys come in ready to work and try to get better every single day," Okwara said. "Everyone has taken on their role and is trusting the guy next to them. We have confidence in each other to do our jobs, and that's translating to the field."

