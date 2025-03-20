All Lions

Detroit Lions Re-Sign CB Khalil Dorsey

Dorsey is recovering from a severe leg injury.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) runs back the kickoff against the New Orleans Saints
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) runs back the kickoff against the New Orleans Saints / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions have made a decision on free agent cornerback Khalil Dorsey.

After a solid 2024 season, the talented defensive back and special teams ace is returning for another season in 2025.

Dorsey, 26, suffered a gruesome leg injury against the Buffalo Bills, abruptly ending his third season in Motown.

He knew immediately he was injured badly, after feeling intense pain following being clipped by teammate Ezekiel Turner on a passing route on third-and-goal.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously crushed for him. I mean, this guy’s an incredible player for us, obviously. Just watching the film this morning, even a rep of him on punt return holding up one of their gunners, did a great job for us," special teams coordinator Dave Fipp explained after Dorsey's season ended prematurely. "But he was a great player for us all year long, obviously.”

Dorsey told Lions OnSI during locker clean out he needed to be calmed down after being placed in an ambulance following suffering a broken fibula and tibia in his right leg. Naturally, he thought about his future and if he had played his last down for the Lions.

He indicated he was given approximately a recovery period of four to six months.

Detroit's coaching staff regularly noticed the disruption the talented defender brought to the opposition as a special teams gunner.

Dan Campbell noted, “Dorsey I think is, if not the best, one of the best gunners in this league."

In 27 appearances for the Lions, the former Ravens and Giants defender has recorded three passes defensed and 25 tackles.

Detroit's roster now features seven total defensive backs, including Dorsey, Terrion Arnold, D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin, Ennis Rakestraw, Amik Robertson and Stantley Thomas-Oliver.

After the signing of Dorsey, Detroit now has 72 total players under contract.

