Podcast: Lions Role Players Who Could Step Up in 2025
The Detroit Lions were forced to rely on their depth in 2024 due to a number of injuries, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
Now, with the Lions re-signing multiple key pieces heading into 2025, the team will once again have plenty of depth. Detroit has plenty of talent on its roster, and as a result there will undoubtedly be depth pieces who shine.
Players the team has re-signed who could wind up making big impacts include defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike and wide receiver Tim Patrick. With Alim McNeill having suffered a torn ACL late in the season, his status for the start of the season could be in jeopardy which would lead to Onwuzurike having a big role.
Another role player who could have a big impact is linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez. The Oklahoma State product is recovering from a knee injury of his own, but with the Lions emphasizing their rotation at the position, Rodriguez could carve out a quality role in 2025.
“One guy I’m really excited to see, and like Alim McNeill, we’re not sure what his health is gonna be at to start the year, is Malcolm Rodriguez," said co-host Christian Booher. "Under Kelvin Sheppard when he was the linebackers coach, Sheppard was finding ways to get all of these guys to get in the game. Whether that’s five snaps or 50 snaps, he’s trying to get all of his linebackers in the game. So, when Malcolm Rodriguez is healthy, there’s gonna be an avenue for him to get out there and get meaningful snaps. I’m really looking forward to seeing the meaningful contributions he can have.”
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast explores the Lions' proposed rule changes, what Jared Goff being included in the latest edition of Netflix's 'Quarterback' adds to the show and examines whether or not the Lions should bring back defensive end Za'Darius Smith.
