Lions Release LB Anthony Pittman

In a tough competition at linebacker, Anthony Pittman finds himself on the outside looking in.

It is being reported that the young linebacker will be among those released by the Detroit Lions.

Pittman signed with the Lions as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft.

After struggling mightily in 2021, the unit underwent a little revamping, as veteran Chris Board was signed and rookie Malcolm Rodriguez has quickly moved his way up the depth chart.

Josh Woods, a special teams contributor, has acclimated well to the coaching staff's requests and could find himself on the active roster.

Pittman struggled to lock down a consistent role, as his position at linebacker was switched multiple times during his tenure in Motown.

With all of the additions made, the coaching staff is confident the defensive line and linebackers can work together better to perform at a higher level in 2022.

"Those guys are doing a really good," defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn recently said. "The one thing I’m really excited about, and it goes with the D-line, the question that was asked, is the way those guys are starting to really connect with each other because usually run game is not truly on point unless the D-line and the linebackers are on the same page. And you really see that with our guys."

