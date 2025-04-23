Detroit Lions Release Quarterback Jake Fromm
The Detroit Lions have officially made a decision on one of their backup quarterbacks.
On Wednesday afternoon, the team announced Jake Fromm was released after spending just one season with the team.
Against the Pittsburgh Steelers last year in the preseason, the former Georgia Bulldogs signal-caller had a solid performance.
The career backup completed 6-of-8 passes for 89 yards. He was able to lead the offense on a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, impressing his teammates and the coaching staff.
Head coach Dan Campbell indicated he was rooting for Fromm and the performance was an eye-opener.
"When you see that, you can’t help but root for a guy like that, even as a coach, like, ‘Man, let’s get this guy an opportunity,’ So, I just – it’s encouraging," Dan Campbell said, after Fromm closed out the preseason game against the Steelers. "It’s good to see, and I know this, he’s got my antenna up. I mean, I see him. So, what does that mean? I don’t quite know yet, but I know this, is that he’s intriguing. He’s got a little football player in him."
Entering the offseason workout program, Detroit still has Hendon Hooker and Kyle Allen competing to be the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart behind veteran Jared Goff.
Even though many raised an eyebrow when Allen was signed to the roster, Detroit's front office still expects Hooker to complete and eventually become the team's official backup quarterback.
Hooker will likely have his first opportunity to impress the coaching staff against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Hall of Fame game.