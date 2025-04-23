Dan Campbell Details 'Busy' Draft Week, Growth of Jared Goff
The Detroit Lions are currently in the final stages of draft preparation.
With the first round set to begin Thursday night, the Lions are likely sifting through all the different scenarios and which players could be available at or around their 28th overall selection. As a result, there is an abundance of research being done by all members of the Lions' staff.
Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes are embarking on their fifth draft together, and together their draft record has helped to transform the Lions into a perennial playoff contender.
During an appearance on 'Ozzy and Keats,' a podcast hosted by Detroit sports analyst John Keating and former Detroit Red Wings goalie Chris Osgood, Campbell outlined exactly how busy the week leading up to the draft is for the organization.
“It’s busy. The only one it’s busier for than me is Brad Holmes, the general manager. He’s the one that’s got to clean a lot of this up," Campbell said. "Certainly, we get together and we talk about players we like, what we see. We take input from the coaches, the personnel department, scouts, all those area scouts. But he’s the one that’s got to decide, ‘I just got the medical on this guy, the personal side, the background, this and that.’ So he’s the one that’s got to clean it up."
Campbell refers to draft season as Holmes' time to shine. The duo have developed and executed a collaborative approach, with similar eyes for talent. Both also have an ultimate emphasis on culture, which leads the team to bring in talented players who fit the organization's philosophy.
As a result, Holmes does the heavy lifting during draft season, but Campbell is always around to lend a hand.
"Ultimately, that’s a lot, that’s a lot on him. During the season, that’s my time. When the season’s up, I tell him, ‘Tag, you’re it,’ and it’s his turn," Campbell explained. "We’re in his time right now. He does an unbelievable job, he’s got great vision. We’re fortunate, we see players very much alike and pretty much cut from the same cloth. It’s busy, it really doesn’t slow down til summer.”
Goff's development
A key piece in the Lions' ascent from the bottom of the NFC North to the top has been the growth of quarterback Jared Goff.
The veteran has revived his career, bouncing back from a difficult first season to ultimately become an MVP finalist in 2024. Though he's had to endure plenty of adversity, Campbell believes that Goff's demeanor is a big reason for his development.
"Goff handles things in such a way — he’s really grown since he’s been here. Here’s what you love about him, and this is why he is succeeding, he’s competitive," Campbell stated. "He’s competitive, he’s got a growth mindset, he’s eager to continue to learn. He’s a veteran playing at a high level, and yet he wants to know more. He wants more, he wants more, he wants more, and he’s highly competitive, and I don’t know if everyone sees that because (of) his demeanor. Everything is on the same plane."
Though Goff does not showcase outward emotion often, Campbell indicates that the passer is at his best in big situations and has a very competitive mindset. As a result, he's able to perform at a high level and not be affected by the difficult situations within a practice or game.
"He doesn’t get high, he doesn’t get low, he’s just the same guy every day. He’s very consistent that way, but I love it because we get out here in practice, you see him in the games, in critical (situations), that’s when he’s at his best," Campbell noted. "When things don’t go right, you have to be able to say, ‘I can take it for what it is.’ Look at the substance in it ..."
Goff has worked to correct mistakes and grown from all the experiences he has faced, both positive and negative. Whether it be cleaning up fundamentals or learning from decisions made, the organization is steadfast in their believe the 30 year-old in the prime of his career.
"Whatever these are, take it for what it is and don’t make it more than it needs to be. All you need to do is go back to work and clean those things up and that’s what he’s done. We wouldn’t be where we’re at right now, we wouldn’t have had 15 wins, without Jared Goff.”