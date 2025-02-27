Lions Are Revoking Season Tickets For Excessive Resale
The Detroit Lions have a clear season ticket policy that all members must agree to.
Periodically, the ticket office will review the resale activity of their members. For two members, the decision was ultimately made by the team to not allow them to purchase season tickets for the 2025 season.
According to a televised report by WXYZ-Detroit, Pawel Jan and Tony Stevenson both received an email notifying them of the decision.
The email read, "To protect the integrity of our tickets and do our best to serve our fans, the Detroit Lions conduct an annual review of our Lions loyal member accounts. Our internal review of your account activity indicates a level of resales and/or transfer activity inconsistent with personal use of your Detroit Lions game tickets, and we have made the decision not to renew your season ticket membership for the 2025 season. Detroit Lions season ticket memberships are a revocable license, subject to the Detroit Lions ticketing policies."
Both admitted to living outside of the sate of Michigan and would attend games at Ford Field when they were in town.
"I thought the message was a bit curt," Stevenson told WXYZ in a video interview. "And I thought maybe based on my tenure, they might take a look at my case and say, 'Okay, he really kind of bombed out in 2024, but we might give him another season.'"
Both are hurting regarding the decision, and their affection towards the team has been greatly diminished. Both were long-time supporters of the team, even in leaner years.
"I mean, I'm not going to root for the Bears or anything like that," said Stevenson. "I thought about it, which is weird."
