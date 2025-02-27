All Lions

Lions Are Revoking Season Tickets For Excessive Resale

Two fans have had their season ticket memberships revoked.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions fans react after the 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders at the NFC divisional round
Detroit Lions fans react after the 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders at the NFC divisional round / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Lions have a clear season ticket policy that all members must agree to.

Periodically, the ticket office will review the resale activity of their members. For two members, the decision was ultimately made by the team to not allow them to purchase season tickets for the 2025 season.

According to a televised report by WXYZ-Detroit, Pawel Jan and Tony Stevenson both received an email notifying them of the decision.

The email read, "To protect the integrity of our tickets and do our best to serve our fans, the Detroit Lions conduct an annual review of our Lions loyal member accounts. Our internal review of your account activity indicates a level of resales and/or transfer activity inconsistent with personal use of your Detroit Lions game tickets, and we have made the decision not to renew your season ticket membership for the 2025 season. Detroit Lions season ticket memberships are a revocable license, subject to the Detroit Lions ticketing policies."

Both admitted to living outside of the sate of Michigan and would attend games at Ford Field when they were in town.

"I thought the message was a bit curt," Stevenson told WXYZ in a video interview. "And I thought maybe based on my tenure, they might take a look at my case and say, 'Okay, he really kind of bombed out in 2024, but we might give him another season.'"

Both are hurting regarding the decision, and their affection towards the team has been greatly diminished. Both were long-time supporters of the team, even in leaner years.

"I mean, I'm not going to root for the Bears or anything like that," said Stevenson. "I thought about it, which is weird."

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published |Modified
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News