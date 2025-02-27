Inside Look at Detroit Lions 2025 NFLPA Report Card Ratings
Here is a look at how the Detroit Lions felt about the categories rated in the annual NFLPA report card.
Information is courtesy of the NFLPA website, which featured grades and additional support, reasoning for all 32 teams in the National Football League.
Treatment of Families
Grade/Rank: B (13th)
**Players rate the post-game family area 8.29 out of 10, ranking them 8 out of 32 teams.
**The players feel that the team organizes family events a couple of times per year, which ranks 25 out of 32. Lions also provide daycare and a family room during home games.
Food / Dining Area
Grade/Rank: B- (19th)
**The Detroit Lions rate the taste of their team’s food 7.93 out of 10, a ranking of 19 out of 32.
**They rate the freshness of their food 8.29 out of 10, a ranking of 18 out of 32.
**The players rate their dining area 8.24 out of 10, ranking it 21 out of 32 NFL team dining areas.
**The dining area has significantly improved year over year. Climbing from a D- in 2023 to a C in 2024 and this year a B-. Players still want more variety and options for food choices.
Nutritionist / Dietician
Grade/Rank: B (23rd)
**70% of players report that they get an individualized nutrition plan, ranking the Lions 28 out of 32 teams.
**The players feel that their team dietician is very accessible, a ranking of 19 out of 32.
Locker Room
Grade/Rank: C+ (18th)
**75% of players feel they have enough room in their individual lockers, a ranking of 21 out of 32.
**94% of players feel the locker room size is adequate, ranking the Lions 15 out of 32 teams.
Training Room
Grade/Rank: B+ (9th)
**94% of Lions players feel they have enough full-time trainers, ranking them 9 out of 32 teams.
**84% of players feel they have enough full-time physical therapists, a rank of 19 out of 32.
**81% of players feel they have enough hot tub space, a rank of 18 out of 32.
**85% of players feel they have enough cold tub space, a rank of 17 out of 32.
Training Staff
Grade/Rank: B (14th)
**86% of Lions players report that they receive enough one-on-one training treatment, ranking them 19 out of 32 teams.
**The players feel that their training staff moderately contributes to their overall success, ranking them 8 of 32.
Weight Room
Grade/Rank: B (22nd)
**The players feel the weight room equipment is good quality, ranking them 23 out of 32 teams.
**The players feel that they do not have enough space in their weight room, a ranking of 23 out of 32.
Strength Coaches
Grade/Rank: A- (16th)
**90% of players report that they get an individualized training plan from their strength coaching staff, ranking the team 25 out of 32.
**The players feel that their strength coaches moderately contribute to their overall success, a rank of 12 out of 32 teams.
Team Travel
Grade/Rank: B+ (12th)
**91% of the Lions players believe they have a comfortable amount of personal space on team flights, ranking them 14 out of 32.
**The players feel that their team’s travel schedule is somewhat efficient, a rank of 7 of 32 teams.
Head Coach
Grade/Rank: A+ (5th)
**100% of Lions players believe their head coach Dan Campbell is efficient with their time. He is one of six coaches across the league to receive a perfect score from their players.
**The players feel that Campbell is highly receptive to locker room feedback on the team’s needs, ranking him 6 of 32 head coaches in the league.
Ownership
Grade/Rank: B+ (14th)
**Owner Sheila Ford Hamp’s average rating for perceived willingness to invest in the facilities is 8.84 out of 10 from the Lions players, a ranking of 15 out of 32 owners in the league.
**The players feel that Hamp moderately contributes to a positive team culture, a rank of 14 out of 32.
**The players feel that Hamp is extremely committed to building a competitive team, a rank of 12 of the 32 NFL owners.
Team
Family Treatment
Food - Dining Area
Nutrition/Dietician
Locker Room
Training Room
Training Staff
Weight Room
Strength Coaches
Team Travel
Head Coach
Owner
Cardinals
D+
D-
B
F-
D-
C
F
C+
B
A
D-
Falcons
A
A
A
A+
B
A-
A+
A
B+
A+
A+
Ravens
C+
B
B
B-
B-
B-
B+
B+
A-
B
A-
Bills
B+
B-
B-
B
B-
C
A
B+
F-
B
B
Panthers
B+
B
A-
C
B-
B+
C+
A
D
A-
D-
Bears
C+
C+
B
A-
B+
B
A
B+
B
C
A-
Bengals
F-
F
C
A+
B+
A-
B
A-
A-
A
C
Browns
D+
C-
B-
F-
D+
C-
A
B+
D
C
C+
Cowboys
A
B+
B+
A
C
C
A-
B+
B-
A
B
Broncos
C-
B+
A-
F
B
B+
B
B-
A
B
A
Lions
B
B-
B
C+
B+
B
B
A-
B+
A+
B+
Packers
B
A-
A-
B
A-
B
A
B
A-
A-
A-
Texans
B-
A
A
B
B+
B+
B+
B+
B
A
A
Colts
B-
C
B+
B
B
B
B-
A-
D+
A
B
Jaguars
F
C+
B
B+
B+
B-
A
B
B+
C
B+
Chiefs
B-
B
A-
D-
C-
C
C+
B
B
A+
C-
Raiders
B+
A
A+
A-
A
A-
A+
A
A
A-
A
Chargers
C
A-
B+
A
A-
A-
A+
A
C+
B+
A
Rams
D
C-
B+
C+
B
B
C+
A-
B
A
C
Dolphins
A
A+
A+
A+
A
A
A+
A+
A+
A+
A+
Vikings
A+
A-
B+
A+
A-
A
A-
A
A
A+
A
Patriots
C+
C
B
C-
C-
C+
F
B
F
B+
D
Saints
C
D-
B+
A-
B+
B+
B+
A
A
B-
A
Giants
C
B
C+
C-
B-
B
B-
A-
B
B+
C+
Jets
C-
C-
B+
D+
C
C
C+
B
C+
B
F
Eagles
C-
A-
B-
D+
B-
B+
B
B
F
A-
B
Steelers
C-
B-
C+
D
C+
B
C+
C-
B+
A
D
49ers
B+
A
B+
B
B-
B-
A-
A
A-
A
A-
Seahawks
A-
B
B
B+
C
B-
B
A-
A-
A
C+
Bucs
C-
C-
B+
C
C+
B
B
A
C-
B+
D+
Titans
B+
B+
B+
C-
B-
B
B
B+
B
A-
B
Wash.
B+
B+
C+
F
C+
B+
B-
A
A
A+
A