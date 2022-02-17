Lions Reportedly Make Decision on Season-Ticket Prices
Detroit Lions season-ticket holders are receiving some good news from the organization.
After slumping ticket sales the past couple of seasons, the Lions are informing fans that season-ticket prices will not rise in 2022.
In fact, certain sections will see season-ticket prices be reduced.
To further entice fans, opportunities to be part of virtual sessions with Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell or Chris Spielman could be available.
Additional perks could include being on the field during the national anthem at Ford Field or participating in a tour of the Allen Park practice facility.
Prior to the start of the 2021 season, the Lions were among five NFL teams called out by the league for having an average of 15,000 or more unsold tickets per game.
"My job is to try to find a way to help us win, so that they want to come watch a winning product," Dan Campbell said, when asked about declining attendance near the end of the regular season.
Recommended Lions Articles
Jason Cabinda on Dan Campbell: It's Like Having Army 'Lead General'
Fullback Jason Cabinda has signed a two-year contract extension to remain with the Detroit Lions.
Is Jalen Pitre Lions' No. 1 Safety of the Future?
Read more on whether the Detroit Lions should target Baylor safety Jalen Pitre in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Oakland Hills Country Club Fire Ruins Clubhouse
Footage has surfaced of the fire that has engulfed the clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club
The Lions finished the season with only three victories and the offense for large stretches of the season was unwatchable and uninspiring.
Campbell and the organization are aware that putting a winning product on the field would greatly improve fan attendance.
"If we do that, everything else will fall in place," Campbell said. "Winning solves a lot of issues, as we all know."
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.