Lions Reportedly Make Decision on Season-Ticket Prices

The Detroit Lions are trying to lure fans back into Ford Field.

Detroit Lions season-ticket holders are receiving some good news from the organization. 

After slumping ticket sales the past couple of seasons, the Lions are informing fans that season-ticket prices will not rise in 2022. 

In fact, certain sections will see season-ticket prices be reduced. 

To further entice fans, opportunities to be part of virtual sessions with Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell or Chris Spielman could be available. 

Additional perks could include being on the field during the national anthem at Ford Field or participating in a tour of the Allen Park practice facility. 

Prior to the start of the 2021 season, the Lions were among five NFL teams called out by the league for having an average of 15,000 or more unsold tickets per game. 

"My job is to try to find a way to help us win, so that they want to come watch a winning product," Dan Campbell said, when asked about declining attendance near the end of the regular season.

The Lions finished the season with only three victories and the offense for large stretches of the season was unwatchable and uninspiring. 

Campbell and the organization are aware that putting a winning product on the field would greatly improve fan attendance.

"If we do that, everything else will fall in place," Campbell said. "Winning solves a lot of issues, as we all know."

