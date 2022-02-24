Lions Select DE Aidan Hutchson and WR Jameson Williams in Latest Mock Draft

Read more on the three players the Detroit Free Press has the Detroit Lions selecting in its latest NFL mock draft.

The Detroit Lions offense could benefit greatly from the addition of 2-3 more wide receivers to the roster.

While Amon-Ra St. Brown is an emerging star, a wideout who could take the top off the defense would surely complement the young wideouts skillset.

General manager Brad Holmes could fill the void early in the draft and in free agency next month, as receivers coach Antwaan Randle El will be voicing his desire for the organization to add 3-4 wideouts to the roster.

The Detroit Free Press came out with its latest mock draft on Thursday, and in it, it had picks for the Lions at No. 2 overall, No. 32 (via the Rams) and at No. 34 overall.

With the No. 2 overall pick, Lions beat writer Dave Birkett selected defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, and he took wide receiver Jameson Williams with the Lions' second of two first-round picks.

In the second round, the Lions address their need in the secondary, as cornerback Kaiir Elam out of Florida is the selection.

"Hutchinson, Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton are among those who figure to be in the mix for the Lions at 2, but if Hutchinson is there he will be tough to pass up. He had a dominant 2021 season, is more than just a pass rusher, fits Dan Campbell’s style player and would immediately upgrade a defense that ranked near the bottom of the NFL in sack percentage," Birkett explains.

A former Ohio State Buckeye, Williams absolutely exploded on to the scene with Alabama in 2021.

Widely regarded as one of the draft's top pass catchers, a concern will be the ACL injury suffered during the College Football Playoff.

"Taking a receiver coming off a torn ACL is risky (see: Broyles, Ryan), but the Lions can afford to be patient with one of the draft’s top pass catchers."

Based off their selection of Ifeatu Melifonwu last year, Holmes and the front office are fond of defensive backs who also possess size and strength.

"The Lions could use a linebacker or safety here and there are still good interior linemen available on both sides of the ball," writes Birkett. "But they’re far from set at the cornerback position behind Amani Oruwariye with Jeff Okudah and Jerry Jacobs coming off season-ending injuries and Ifeatu Melifonwu still an unknown. Elam has the physical traits the Lions like in their cornerbacks."