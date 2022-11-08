Lions Select Will Levis, Cam Smith in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

It's time for another first-round mock draft at All Lions.

The Lions, which sit at 2-6 after their Week 9 win over the Green Bay Packers, currently are tied for the third-worst record in the NFL, along with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As the result of Detroit having a stronger strength of schedule than both Las Vegas and Pittsburgh, Dan Campbell's squad presently possesses the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Remember, the Lions have two first-round selections in next year's draft, due to the Matthew Stafford trade with the L.A. Rams.

With the Rams having dropped their contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, the Lions, if the season were to end today, would also be picking at No. 12 overall in the first round.

If Detroit's Week 9 tilt with the Packers proved anything, it's that the Lions need a quarterback.

Detroit's current starting signal-caller Jared Goff completed just 53.85 percent of his passes, and threw for only 137 yards and 5.27 yards per pass attempt against Green Bay. It was a dismal performance from the veteran passer, which saw him finish with a Pro Football Focus grade of 48.0. It was the second-lowest PFF grade for a Lions player in Week 9.

In Goff's last four games, he's recorded more interceptions than touchdowns (four picks, as opposed to three TDs), while amassing a passer rating of just 81.9.

Overall wise, the results haven't been great from the former Rams quarterback, and it's a sign of the fact that Detroit needs to upgrade the position this offseason.

One way in which the Lions could do so is through the draft. And, with the No. 5 pick, I have Detroit selecting Kentucky signal-caller Will Levis.

William Purnell, USA TODAY Sports

A variety of draft pundits have Levis ranked as the third-best QB in the 2023 draft class. And, at No. 5 overall, I believe that Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, the top two passers in the draft class, will already be off the board.

Subsequently, Levis is my pick for the Lions with their first of two first-round selections in next year's draft.

As CBS Sports' Josh Edwards pens, "Levis has the tall, athletic build that has long been considered prototypical for an NFL quarterback. He has plus mobility and arm strength. There are times when he unnecessarily takes on contact, thus putting himself at risk of injury. The Penn State transfer has to do a better job of marrying his lower body with his upper body to improve accuracy. He deserves more credit for going through progressions and showing nuance of holding defenders with his eyes. NFL teams will appreciate that he has been working in the Rams and 49ers offensive systems in back-to-back years."

At No. 12 overall, I have Detroit going defense and picking South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith (as I did in my first 2023 mock draft).

Smith, a second-team All-SEC selection by both the Associated Press and Pro Football Focus in 2021, would provide a significant boost to the team's below average secondary.

On Smith, The NFL Draft Bible writes, "A rowdy defensive back that consistently detects the ball, Smith roves the secondary with a presence that makes quarterbacks second guess their decisions."