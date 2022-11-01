Lions Select Will Anderson, Cam Smith in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

With the Detroit Lions' chances of salvaging their season all but over at this point, it's time at All Lions to turn our attention to the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Lions, which sit at 1-6 after their Week 8 loss to the Miami Dolphins, currently possess the worst record in the NFL.

If the 2022 campaign were to end today, the Lions would be picking at No. 1 overall and at No. 14, courtesy of the L.A. Rams (via the Matthew Stafford trade).

If you've watched even a lick of Lions football this year, you know one thing: The team needs defensive help in the worst way.

Subsequently, in this mock draft, I have Detroit selecting Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr. at No. 1 overall and South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith with the No. 14 overall pick.

The Lions have recorded only 11 sacks through eight weeks, and rank just 29th in team sack percentage (4.55). Additionally, only two players on Detroit's roster have produced more than a single sack this season: Aidan Hutchinson (4.5) and Alex Anzalone (1.5).

Fair to say, the Lions have been an anemic pass-rushing unit, and could use a big-time boost.

Enter Anderson, who would provide just that.

The Crimson Tide standout defender has amassed six sacks and 12 tackles for loss through eight games in 2022. And, the 2021 Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner (for the nation's top defensive player) likely would have been the No. 1 overall selection in the 2022 draft, if he would have been eligible.

A season ago, Anderson led the FBS in both tackles for loss (34.5) and sacks (17.5).

According to CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards, "Anderson has little weakness. He has a strong lower body to hold his ground in the run game and great speed around the edge to apply pressure on the quarterback. When his rush does not get home, he shows the awareness to peel off and get his hands in passing lanes. There is room for him to expand his pass rush arsenal, but all of the traits are there."

Butch Dill, USA TODAY Sports

Detroit doubles up on defense in the first round by taking Smith at No. 14 overall.

Smith was a second-team All-SEC selection by both the Associated Press and Pro Football Focus in 2021, and was ranked by PFF as the second-best returning cornerback for the '22 season.

He recorded 14 passes defensed and three interceptions a year ago, and has amassed five passes defensed and an interception through seven contests this season.

As Ric Serritella of The NFL Draft Bible penned before the start of the '22 campaign, "A hybrid cornerback who can switch up scheme and lineup at multiple spots on the field, Smith owns one of the higher ceilings in terms of upside. His length, speed and natural football instincts are some of his best traits. The physical cover man fits in well with the Gamecocks' heavy-man scheme and he is versatile enough to line up in the box or at the slot position."