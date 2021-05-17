Lions Sign Cornerback Alex Brown

The Detroit Lions have added depth to their secondary by signing cornerback Alex Brown.

The Detroit Lions have added depth to their secondary, signing cornerback Alex Brown.

Over the weekend, Detroit added two other players who were part of tryouts from its rookie minicamp, as the team also signed tight end Charlie Taumoepeau and safety Alijah Holder.

Brown, 24, played his collegiate football at South Carolina State.

As a senior, Brown recorded 42 tackles with eight passes defensed, four interceptions and one sack.

He finished his collegiate career with 90 tackles, 26 passes defensed, seven interceptions and one sack in 31 games.

Since 2019, Brown has spent time with the 49ers, Eagles and Jets, as well as the past two seasons with the Chiefs.

Brown was elevated to the active 53-player roster in December of 2019, and appeared in three regular season games, mostly contributing on special teams.

He also saw playing time on special teams during the postseason, as the Chiefs went on to win the Lombardi Trophy over the 49ers.

Unfortunately, Brown missed the 2020 season, after suffering a tear in his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in practice.

“I will be back bigger, better, faster and stronger,” Brown wrote in response to an Instagram fan page. “With that being said, my brothers still running it back.”

Detroit's secondary features Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwariye and Corn Elder. Ifeatu Melifonwu is also expected to contribute in 2021.

Quinton Dunbar, Mike Ford, AJ Parker and Jerry Jacobs are all expected to compete for snaps in the secondary during training camp, as well.

Detroit's defense is led by defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant.

