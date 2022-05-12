Detroit Lions Agree to Contract Terms with WR Jameson Williams

The 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has agreed to his rookie contract with the Detroit Lions.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams, the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has agreed to terms on his rookie contract with the Detroit Lions.

Williams is the fourth rookie to agree to contract terms with the team.

Based on the league's collective bargaining agreement, Williams contract is a four-year, guaranteed contract worth $17.4 million that includes a $9.8 million signing bonus.

“It means a lot. It shows they have the faith in me, like you just said -- the choice and everything," Williams told reporters at his introductory media session. "We talked a little bit earlier, and we just got an understanding that when I get back it’s going to be time to get going.”

The Lions parted ways with draft picks in order to move up to secure Williams' services. General manager Brad Holmes dealt picks 32, 34 and 66 in exchange for 12 and 46.

The teams used the No. 46th pick on defensive lineman Josh Pascha.

Detroit now has both first round picks in the mix, as Aidan Hutchinson was among the first to agree to contract terms with the team.

"I like how aggressive he is and everything from what I watched, and yeah, I’m excited for playing with him," Williams said about playing with Hutchinson. "Before the Draft yesterday, we were actually talking about where he’s getting drafted and stuff. I asked him did he know. But we ended up being on the same team, so that was good. I’m just looking forward to getting going, me and Aidan, change the whole culture and just turn things around for Detroit, and I’m just excited to get going. Excited to be here, ready.”

