Lions Sign DT Tyleik Williams to Rookie Contract
The Detroit Lions have inked first-round pick Tyleik Williams to his rookie contract. It is a four-year standard rookie deal with the potential for a fifth-year option to take effect for the 2029 season.
According to OverTheCap, Williams’ rookie contract is estimated to have a base salary of $840,000 and carry a cap number of 2,996,378 for the 2025 season. The Lions will have the option to pick up this part of his contract prior to the 2028 season. His total contract value is estimated to be $16.5 million.
Williams was one of the most productive run defenders in the class, earning an 88.6 overall run defense grade via Pro Football Focus. He is expected to immediately be a rotational player on the defensive interior, with the ability to play both nose tackle and three-technique.
As part of a national championship team at Ohio State in 2024, Williams was exposed to playing in big games throughout his college career. The Lions feel optimistic that his experience in that area will translate nicely to performing at a high level in the NFL.
“I would say I’ve been through hard games – of course, it’s not the same as the NFL,” Williams said. “I’ve played the Texas’, the Notre Dame’s, Oregon – I’ve played all those top teams who have these top players. So, I’ve gone against these guys my whole college career and I’ve had great games against all of them, so I think it’s just bringing that with me and just keep working on my craft and just helping the team out in any way I can is really my biggest thing I want to achieve.”
Detroit’s first OTA session will take place May 28-30, with the second set for June 3-5. Detroit has canceled mandatory minicamp due to training camp beginning early this year with the team playing in the Hall of Fame game.