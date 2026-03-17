Detroit Lions Center Cade Mays Contract Details Explored

Detroit Lions center Cade Mays agreed to a free agent contract that was worth $25 million and included a $6,48 million signing bonus and $14 million in guaranteed monies.

The 26-year-old has an average annual salary of $8,333,333.

A prorated signing bonus of $1.296 million is spread evenly over a total of five years (2026-2030).

Included in the deal are four years that are voided: 2029, 2030, 2031 and 2032. The overall cap hit is spread out over those four years, which is approximately $8.5 million when totaled ($2.74 million in 2029 and 2030, $1.478 million in 2031 and 2032).

Mays told reporters at his introductory Lions media session he still feels like a player on the rise and has learned a significant amount about playing the center position in the last year.

"I feel like I've learned a ton," Mays explained. "I feel like I command the huddle, get everybody on the same page, communicate with the guys around me and be on the same page as the quarterback. That's the main goal, make sure he's protected and keep hits off of him and keep off of the backs. So, I feel like I'm good in that sense. I feel like I'm a pretty smart player, high IQ. Put a lot of work into it."

The former Carolina Panthers center expressed playoff football was a valuable experience he gained in 2025.

"There's nothing better than playoff football. It's a different animal,. The goal is to win a Super Bowl every year no matter where you are That's the goal," said Mays. "So, when you get a taste of that playoff football, it's different."

Mays is tasked with taking over for veteran Graham Glasgow, who had an up and down stint at the position after expecting to play guard in his return to Motown.

Frank Ragnow abruptly retired and rookie Tate Ratledge was not yet ready to assume the responsibility of the center position.

2026

Base salary: $1,215,000

Dead cap: $14,000,000

Prorated signing bonus: $1,296,000

Prorated option bonus: N/A

Cap number: $2,771,000

Workout bonus: $50,000

Cap percentage: .92%

2027

Base salary: $7,695,000

Dead cap: $11,184,000

Prorated signing bonus: $1,296,000

Prorated option bonus: N/A

Cap number: $9,296,000

Workout bonus: $50,000

Cap percentage: 2.88%

2028

Base salary: $1,305,000

Dead cap: $3,888,000

Prorated signing bonus: $1,296,000

Prorated option bonus: $1,478,000

Cap number: $4,384,000

Workout bonus: $50,000

Cap percentage: 1.23%

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