Detroit Lions Center Cade Mays Contract Details Explored
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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays agreed to a free agent contract that was worth $25 million and included a $6,48 million signing bonus and $14 million in guaranteed monies.
The 26-year-old has an average annual salary of $8,333,333.
A prorated signing bonus of $1.296 million is spread evenly over a total of five years (2026-2030).
Included in the deal are four years that are voided: 2029, 2030, 2031 and 2032. The overall cap hit is spread out over those four years, which is approximately $8.5 million when totaled ($2.74 million in 2029 and 2030, $1.478 million in 2031 and 2032).
Mays told reporters at his introductory Lions media session he still feels like a player on the rise and has learned a significant amount about playing the center position in the last year.
"I feel like I've learned a ton," Mays explained. "I feel like I command the huddle, get everybody on the same page, communicate with the guys around me and be on the same page as the quarterback. That's the main goal, make sure he's protected and keep hits off of him and keep off of the backs. So, I feel like I'm good in that sense. I feel like I'm a pretty smart player, high IQ. Put a lot of work into it."
The former Carolina Panthers center expressed playoff football was a valuable experience he gained in 2025.
"There's nothing better than playoff football. It's a different animal,. The goal is to win a Super Bowl every year no matter where you are That's the goal," said Mays. "So, when you get a taste of that playoff football, it's different."
Mays is tasked with taking over for veteran Graham Glasgow, who had an up and down stint at the position after expecting to play guard in his return to Motown.
Frank Ragnow abruptly retired and rookie Tate Ratledge was not yet ready to assume the responsibility of the center position.
2026
Base salary: $1,215,000
Dead cap: $14,000,000
Prorated signing bonus: $1,296,000
Prorated option bonus: N/A
Cap number: $2,771,000
Workout bonus: $50,000
Cap percentage: .92%
2027
Base salary: $7,695,000
Dead cap: $11,184,000
Prorated signing bonus: $1,296,000
Prorated option bonus: N/A
Cap number: $9,296,000
Workout bonus: $50,000
Cap percentage: 2.88%
2028
Base salary: $1,305,000
Dead cap: $3,888,000
Prorated signing bonus: $1,296,000
Prorated option bonus: $1,478,000
Cap number: $4,384,000
Workout bonus: $50,000
Cap percentage: 1.23%
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!