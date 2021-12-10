Lions Take Two Defenders in Latest NFL Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions select two defensive players in the first round of latest mock draft.

Could the Lions take two impact defenders in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft? One mock draft thinks so.

NFL Draft Bible's Zack Patraw has Detroit's NFL franchise selecting not only EDGE defender and Heisman Trophy finalist Aidan Hutchinson at No. 1 overall but also defensive back Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner at No. 24 overall (pick acquired by Lions from L.A. Rams in Matthew Stafford trade).

Outside of the fact that they are both defensive players, a common theme that Hutchinson and Gardner share is they're both local products. Hutchinson attended Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child for high school, while Gardner attended Detroit King for high school.

They each are also core components of College Football Playoff teams, with Hutchinson hailing from the No. 2-seeded Michigan Wolverines and Gardner being a member of the No. 4-seeded Cincinnati Bearcats.

So, not only would the two high-level players impact the Lions in a big way defensively, but they also would be home run-caliber picks from a PR standpoint for Detroit's front office.

Hutchinson would provide a huge boost to the Lions' anemic pass rush, while Gardner would be an instant upgrade for Detroit's defensive backs unit.

In 12 games in 2021, Hutchinson has posted 55 total tackles, including 15 tackles for loss, and a Michigan single-season record 13.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Gardner has amassed 35 total tackles, including four for loss, to go along with three sacks and three interceptions in 13 games this season.

Albert Cesare, The Enquirer, USA TODAY NETWORK

The Michigan EDGE rusher was Pro Football Focus' highest-rated college football defensive player during this past regular season, with a 94.7 grade.

He also was recently named the Lombardi Trophy winner, awarded annually to the nation's best offensive or defensive lineman, or linebacker, who additionally "best embodies the values and spirit of NFL coach Vince Lombardi.”

As Patraw writes,

"Aidan Hutchinson is an experienced, productive and well-built defensive end. He primarily wins with his length and technique, managing distance well. Hutchinson also fights hands to keep his frame clear."

As for Gardner, Cincinnati's shutdown corner, he not only was unanimously named the 2021 American Athletic Conference's Defensive Player of the Year, but he also recently collected first-team All-America honors from CBS Sports, ESPN and The Athletic.

As Patraw pens on Gardner,

"Has extreme length on the outside at corner. Is able to bump and run at the line of scrimmage in press coverage with his longer frame and is able to stay with receivers stride for stride down the field."

Hutchinson and Gardner could help take the Lions' defense to the next level, and would be more than worthwhile selections made by Detroit general manager Brad Holmes in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.