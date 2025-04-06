Lions' Terrion Arnold Changed Jersey Number to Honor Khyree Jackson
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold revealed on social media the reason for changing his jersey number to No. 6 this upcoming NFL season.
After wearing No. 0 in 2024, the former first-round draft pick made the decision to wear a different number to honor his former Alabama Crimson Tide teammate Khyree Jackson, who unfortunately passed away last year in an automobile accident.
Arnold shared to his followers on social media, “Because I wanted my brother to live through me."
Jackson, a 2024 fourth-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings, was involved in a three-car accident in Maryland, just three weeks away from the start of his first training camp.
The talented defensive back was just 24 years old when his life was prematurely cut short. According to news reports, Jackson was traveling with two of his former high school teammates, who also both passed away when another vehicle tried to change lanes and tried to speed ahead.
Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said in a statement, "I am absolutely crushed by this news. Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him. I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches."
Arnold was one of several Lions to change their jersey number ahead of the 2025 season, with Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams also among the players who will wear different numbers next season.