Lions Gibbs, Rakestraw, Williams, Arnold Change Jersey Numbers
Several Detroit Lions will sport new jersey numbers for the 2025 season, including Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs, Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw.
Williams will swap from No. 9 to No. 1, while Gibbs will wear No. 0 after wearing No. 26 for each of his first two NFL seasons. Both players had over 1,000 scrimmage yards last season and proved to be big parts of the team's explosive offense.
After wearing No. 15 as a rookie, Rakestraw will sport the No. 9 jersey beginning in 2025. He had revealed his intentions to change numbers during an Instagram live stream earlier in the offseason. Arnold, a fellow 2024 draftee, will rock No. 6 after sporting No. 0 last season.
Along with those changes, Detroit officially announced jersey numbers for some of its free agent additions including D.J. Reed (No. 4), Roy Lopez (51), Grant Stuard (15), Kenny Yeboah (88) and Rock Ya-Sin (23).
Wide receiver Tim Patrick also changed his number, as he will now sport the No. 12 jersey after wearing No. 17 in his first season with the Lions.
Detroit's official offseason program schedule was released on Thursday, which includes two sessions of organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, which is scheduled for June 10-12.
Lions updated 2025 jersey numbers
0 — Jahmyr Gibbs
1 — Jameson Williams
4 — D.J. Reed
6 — Terrion Arnold
9 — Ennis Rakestraw
10 — Ronnie Bell
12 — Tim Patrick
15 — Grant Stuard
23 — Rock Ya-Sin
26 — Morice Norris
51 — Roy Lopez
88 — Kenny Yeboah
96 — Al-Quadin Muhammad
99 — Brodric Martin