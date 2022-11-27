Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Jaguars

The Detroit Lions will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13 at Ford Field.

After a tough loss to the Bills on Thanksgiving, Detroit is hoping to rebound and get back on track in the win column.

With little margin for error, the roster remains confident that with weekly improvement, more wins are on the horizon soon.

“Yeah, I think we’re a confident team, and Dan (Campbell) kind of mentioned it in there," said Jared Goff. "Every week’s going to be a reload. How do we reload and come back out and play good ball? And no matter who we’re playing, this league’s too good. It’s top to bottom so good, but we do feel like we can compete with anybody and can beat anybody. And yeah, certainly, we’re behind the eight ball a little bit, but plenty of games left to make some noise.”

With six games remaining, next week will provide an opportunity for the Lions to defeat a Jaguars team that has a losing record this season.

