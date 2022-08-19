The Detroit Lions will take the field Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts without several of their starters.

It’s not an injury issue, as Lions head coach Dan Campbell simply wants to rest his key players after two days of intense reps against the same opponent they will play in their second preseason game.

“I would say right now, the plan is, there’ll be a number of these guys that will not play in this game, a number of our starters, because they’re getting the bulk of the reps,” Campbell said Thursday. “But, there’ll be a number of guys that have gotten a load here that will still play in this game. Certainly, we’ve got a lot of battles still going on. But, that would be the plan with us. That’s why we kind of like the structure of (the joint practices). You had two really good days of work, and now you don’t really feel like you need to go to the game with them.”

Campbell did not mention specific players who won’t participate in Saturday’s game. But, it’s clear that many players competing for roster spots will get a chance to shine.

Here are 12 players to watch when the Lions and Colts square off.

LB Malcolm Rodriguez

After starting the preseason opener and getting plenty of screen time on "Hard Knocks", the 2022 sixth-round pick out of Oklahoma State figures to get plenty of reps in Detroit’s second preseason outing.

During the most recent episode of Hard Knocks, Detroit linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard was shown chastising the rest of his position group, while showing plays in which Rodriguez was making the right play.

Sheppard exclaimed that he doesn’t want to start the rookie but will if he continues to be the best performer at the position during camp.

If ‘Rodrigo,’ as he is affectionately nicknamed, puts together a good outing, Sheppard and company may have no choice but to trot him out with the first team when the regular season opens.

LB Derrick Barnes

A fourth-round pick in last year’s draft, Barnes is another player who figures to get plenty of run in Saturday’s game. Yet, the sentiment being shared about Rodriguez’s performance hasn’t been displayed when it comes to the Purdue product.

Barnes struggled in pass coverage, and missed too many tackles in the box during his limited reps last season. Saturday is an opportunity for him to show that he’s improved.

QB David Blough

Of Detroit’s two backup signal-callers, Blough had the better outing in the preseason opener against Atlanta. While not a true dual threat, he’s mobile enough to evade rushers in the pocket and make throws on the move.

His one pitfall last Friday was a costly one, as he fumbled a snap deep in his own territory that led to Atlanta’s game-winning score. His consistency and accuracy must improve if he wants to emerge as the team’s backup when it breaks camp.

Keep an eye out for Tim Boyle, the Lions’ other backup, as well. He produced a mixed bag in the opener, tossing a beautiful back-shoulder pass to Kalif Raymond while also throwing a pick on his final series.

Boyle has solid arm talent, but his accuracy lacks. He missed too many open receivers against the Falcons, and needs to show improvement to warrant another look.

WR Trinity Benson

The Lions are still figuring out what they have in Benson, whom general manager Brad Holmes traded for at the conclusion of the 2021 preseason. The organization likes his speed, but there’s plenty of other talent at Benson's position that makes him a potential roster cut.

In the opener, Benson had one catch for 24 yards, on three targets. A drop didn’t help his cause to make the roster.

Should Detroit decide to sit its top trio of Josh Reynolds, Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark, Benson would become a top target with the second-team offense. Making the most of his opportunities is pivotal at this stage.

WR Tom Kennedy

Speaking of receivers on the block, Kennedy helped his cause tremendously with his performance against Atlanta. With eight catches and 104 yards, the New Jersey native emerged as a standout.

Now, he must show versatility in order to obtain a roster spot. The 26-year-old may not be the team’s first choice to steal one of the openings at receiver, but he may just be playing his way into that conversation.

RB Craig Reynolds

Heading into the second preseason game, Reynolds appears to have a hold on the third running back spot. He was the darling of the 2021 preseason, having met his teammates in the huddle of the first game and producing 4.3 yards per carry, on limited attempts, in the 2022 exhibition opener.

With Swift and Jamaal Williams likely to be among the players limited or out of Saturday’s game, Reynolds has an opportunity to run away with the job with a strong showing. Jermar Jefferson, Godwin Igwebuike and Justin Jackson aren’t going to go quietly, however, either.

TE Devin Funchess

Funchess left Wednesday’s practice with a stinger and didn’t practice Thursday, so there’s a chance he may not play in Saturday’s game. Campbell said he believed the tight end was in good shape, however, and that the injury may not linger long enough to keep him out.

With T.J. Hockenson out for the opener, Funchess was able to impress in his first showing as a Lion. He caught four passes for 19 yards and a score, while also hurdling a defender late in the game.

The Michigan product is another player who’s playing for a spot, so another good showing is important. Expect him to see a fair amount of targets in Detroit’s play-action passing sets.

CB Chase Lucas

The Lions’ secondary struggled against Indianapolis’ big receivers on the first day of joint practices. Though the second day was better, the 1-on-1 struggles were cause for concern for some fans.

Lucas nearly sealed a win for the Lions in the opener with a dropped interception late in the fourth quarter. As a seventh-round pick in 2022, there’s little guarantees about what his role will be.

Indications out of camp are that the coaching staff likes his special teams ability, so it’s likely that he makes the final roster. If he wants to climb the depth chart at corner, however, Saturday could be his chance.

CB Saivion Smith

Smith is another intriguing cornerback. After being claimed off waivers by the Lions in December, he bounced to the practice squad before being signed to a reserve/futures contract in the offseason.

He’s been impressive in training camp and has held his own when given the chance. Outside of Amani Oruwariye, Jeff Okudah and Will Harris, there’s little at the position in terms of guarantees.

Smith has a fighting chance at a roster spot if he can continue his solid camp. A good performance against the Colts could go a long way.

DL Isaiah Buggs

Buggs is an intriguing fit for the Lions as they prepare for the regular season. Campbell has spoken about needing more girth on the defensive line, and the 6-foot-3, 295 pounder fits that bill.

He and undrafted free agent Demetrius Taylor have had strong camps, and the two of them could see plenty of time playing together Saturday. It’s intriguing to ponder about what impact those two could have stopping Indianapolis’ run game.

OG Logan Stenberg

It’s likely that both of Detroit’s starting offensive guards, Jonah Jackson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai, don’t see any time in the second preseason game, after battling with the Colts during the week.

Enter Stenberg, a 2020 fourth-rounder who has yet to make a substantial impact. He’s dealt with injuries in each of his first two seasons, which allowed undrafted rookie Tommy Kraemer to step in and claim a backup role last year.

Kraemer seems to hold the edge in the battle for the backup guard spot at the moment. The 25-year-old Stenberg will need a strong finish to training camp to up his chances at making the roster, and Saturday’s showing could play a big role.

S Ifeatu Melifonwu

After the Lions chose to cut Brady Breeze and with the likelihood of starters Tracy Walker III and DeShon Elliott playing very little, Saturday could be a showcase for Melifonwu.

A corner in college and as a rookie, the second-year Syracuse product has moved to the safety position. He saw limited run there in the preseason opener, so his experience Saturday should tell viewers plenty about where he stands at the position leading into the season.