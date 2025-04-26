Lions Trade Up, Select WR Isaac TeSlaa in Third Round
The Detroit Lions have been able to target players who have the potential to contribute quickly to a roster that is seeking to win a division title for the third consecutive season.
General manager Brad Holmes made the decision to move up again, this time dealing with the Jaguars. The Lions acquired the 70th pick, the 182nd pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick in exchange for the 102nd overall pick and two 2026 third-round picks.
In the third-round, Detroit selected Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa with their third selection in the 2025 NFL draft.
TeSlaa grew up in Hudsonville, Michigan and began his collegiate career at Hillsdale, a Division II in Michigan. He transferred to Arkansas prior to the 2023 season and totaled 62 catches for 896 yards and five touchdowns. Last season, he hauled in 28 passes for 545 yards and three scores.
According to NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein,"TeSlaa is a big slot receiver whose stock might be on the rise after his performances during Senior Bowl week. He can mismatch smaller cornerbacks with his frame and play strength and is a reliable pass catcher when contested. He builds up speed as a vertical slot but isn’t sudden enough to simply uncover as a possession slot against tight man. TeSlaa’s ball skills and ability to work down the field from the slot should carry backup value for teams in the market for help at receiver."
Detroit fortified its defensive line with the selection of Tyleik Williams out of Ohio State with its first selection, as Holmes drafted him 28th overall. Williams could be an instant contributor with Alim McNeill expected to miss the start of the regular season.
In the second round, the Lions added offensive line help by selecting Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge. With Kevin Zeitler departing, the Lions have an opening at right guard and Ratledge could compete for a starting job immediately.
The Lions traded up to acquire Ratledge, sending picks 60 and 130 to the Denver Broncos in exchange for the 57th and 230th (seventh-round) overall selections.
Barring any trades, the Lions will make their next selection in the sixth-round (No. 182).
Lions 2025 Draft Selections
Round 1, pick 28: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
Round 2, pick 57: Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia
Round 3, pick 70: Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas
Remaining Picks
Round 6, pick 182
Round 6, pick 196
Round 7, pick 228
Round 7, pick 230
Round 7, pick 244