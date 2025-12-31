Dan Campbell: This Is Rock Bottom

The Detroit Lions had very high expectations entering the 2025 season.

Following a 15-win season, the expectation was the roster would take the next step forward, given the young core and mix of veteran leadership.

Detroit was unfortunately eliminated from the playoffs early last season. After losing to the Commanders, the roster vowed to battle to avenge a stunning playoff loss that occurred at Ford Field.

Head coach Dan Campbell, speaking to reporters prior to practice on Wednesday afternoon, addressed what level of disappointment comes with not earning a spot in the playoffs this season.

In the past, setbacks have fueled the team to try and move forward.

"Sometimes you got to hit rock bottom before you can work your way back up. And relative to where we were at, this is rock bottom, you know," said Campbell. "But as bad as it looks, I said this the other day, it's not as far away as it may be up here. We just got to get a few things back in line here.

"But it does apply to the coaches, you know, and no different than the players. That's what you look for. As far as a head coach, how do other coaches respond to what we're going through here? We got one more, you know, and what we are willing to do to try to get this win."

In Campbell's first season at the helm, the team failed to make the playoffs, but were able to battle in the second half of the 2022 season to almost make the playoffs.

In 2023, the team used the motivation from finishing the previous season strong to go as far as the NFC Championship game.

"It's a failure for me. Failure is easy to, it's very good motivation," said Campbll. "You either go two ways, right? I mean, you can just go down in the dumps and sit in the dirty diaper for a while, for you guys that have got kids. And you just lay there and just sit there, just miserable. You change your diaper and you get the hell out.

"So, the motivation is respect. You don't want to go through what you went through again. And we'll do whatever it takes to not let it happen again. Whatever it takes, or you'll die trying, relative to what we go through in this league."

