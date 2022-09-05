Lions Are 4-Point Underdogs against Eagles

The Detroit Lions (0-0) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) at Ford Field in the season opener for both teams.

The Lions have opened as 4-point home underdogs against the Eagles, according to SI Sportsbook.

A couple of other betting sites have the Lions as 3.5-point underdogs.

Last season, Detroit fell to 0-8 after a disappointing 44-6 loss to the Eagles.

Among the units that has improved the most for Detroit has been the wide receiving corps.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will have his first opportunity to showcase what his offensive scheme can accomplish with a plethora of new weapons.

"We talk offensively about being multiple, being able to attack in a lot of different ways and our groups really embrace that," said Johnson at his recent media session. "You see that a little bit the other night, we did the night practice, and so our unit was able to -- we were able to try a few different concepts that over the course of a scripted practice are challenging to get in sometimes. So, I’m excited about the fact that our group has been very dialed in mentally. They’ve been focused, they’ve been professional, they’ve been able to take adjustments that we throw on them at the last minute and apply them and make it work."

Johnson continued, "I think there’s a lot of promise in terms of where we can potentially push the envelope here on offense. And conceptually, I think the sky’s the limit there. We can do a lot of different things with the way these guys have embraced everything. So, not to divulge too much, but feel good about what we’ve put on tape so far from a fundamental standpoint upfront being able to evaluate our guys that way, and where it can go potentially once we get into the regular season.”