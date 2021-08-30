August 30, 2021
Lions 2021 NFL Roster Tracker: Breshad Perriman Waived

The Detroit Lions will establish their 2021 53-man roster Tuesday.
The first of the roster cuts has been announced.

On Monday morning, ESPN reported that the Detroit Lions have released wide receiver Breshad Perriman.

Given an increased opportunity on Friday, Perriman had two unfortunate drops that likely sealed his fate in Motown.

Perriman's release will cost $2 million in dead cap space and is one of the first signings of general manager Brad Holmes that turned sour quickly.

Here is the updated 2021 Lions roster.

Quarterbacks

  • Jared Goff
  • David Blough
  • Tim Boyle

Running backs

  • D’Andre Swift
  • Jamaal Williams
  • Jermar Jefferson
  • Dedrick Mills
  • Godwin Igwebuike
  • Craig Reynolds
  • Jason Cabinda

Wide receivers

  • Tyrell Williams
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown
  • Kalif Raymond
  • Breshad Perriman
  • Quintez Cephus
  • Tom Kennedy
  • Victor Bolden
  • Damion Ratley
  • Geronimo Allison
  • Javon McKinley
  • Sage Surratt

Tight ends

  • T.J. Hockenson
  • Darren Fells
  • Alize Mack
  • Brock Wright

Offensive linemen

  • Taylor Decker
  • Jonah Jackson
  • Frank Ragnow
  • Halapoulivaati Vaitai
  • Penei Sewell
  • Tyrell Crosby
  • Matt Nelson
  • Logan Stenberg
  • Evan Brown
  • Tommy Kraemer
  • Dan Skipper
  • Darrin Paulo
  • Evan Heim

Defensive linemen

  • Michael Brockers
  • Nick Williams
  • Alim McNeill
  • Da’Shawn Hand
  • Jashon Cornell
  • Levi Onwuzurike
  • John Penisini
  • Kevin Strong
  • Bruce Hector
  • Miles Brown
  • Trey Flowers
  • Romeo Okwara
  • Julian Okwara
  • Charles Harris
  • Austin Bryant
  • Rashod Berry

Linebackers

  • Jamie Collins
  • Alex Anzalone
  • Derrick Barnes
  • Jalen Reeves-Maybin
  • Jahlani Tavai
  • Anthony Pittman
  • Tavante Beckett

Defensive backs

  • Jeff Okudah
  • Amani Oruwariye
  • Mike Ford
  • Ifeatu Melifonwu
  • Jerry Jacobs
  • Bobby Price
  • AJ Parker
  • Nickell Robey-Coleman
  • Corn Elder
  • Tracy Walker
  • Will Harris
  • Dean Marlowe
  • C.J. Moore
  • Jalen Elliott
  • AJ Holder

Specialists

  • Jack Fox
  • Randy Bullock
  • Zane Gonzalez
  • Scott Daly 

