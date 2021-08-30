Lions 2021 NFL Roster Tracker: Breshad Perriman Waived

The Detroit Lions will establish their 2021 53-man roster Tuesday.

The first of the roster cuts has been announced.

On Monday morning, ESPN reported that the Detroit Lions have released wide receiver Breshad Perriman.

Given an increased opportunity on Friday, Perriman had two unfortunate drops that likely sealed his fate in Motown.

Perriman's release will cost $2 million in dead cap space and is one of the first signings of general manager Brad Holmes that turned sour quickly.

Here is the updated 2021 Lions roster.

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff

David Blough

Tim Boyle

Running backs

D’Andre Swift

Jamaal Williams

Jermar Jefferson

Dedrick Mills

Godwin Igwebuike

Craig Reynolds

Jason Cabinda

Wide receivers

Tyrell Williams

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Kalif Raymond

Breshad Perriman

Quintez Cephus

Tom Kennedy

Victor Bolden

Damion Ratley

Geronimo Allison

Javon McKinley

Sage Surratt

Tight ends

T.J. Hockenson

Darren Fells

Alize Mack

Brock Wright

Offensive linemen

Taylor Decker

Jonah Jackson

Frank Ragnow

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Penei Sewell

Tyrell Crosby

Matt Nelson

Logan Stenberg

Evan Brown

Tommy Kraemer

Dan Skipper

Darrin Paulo

Evan Heim

Defensive linemen

Michael Brockers

Nick Williams

Alim McNeill

Da’Shawn Hand

Jashon Cornell

Levi Onwuzurike

John Penisini

Kevin Strong

Bruce Hector

Miles Brown

Trey Flowers

Romeo Okwara

Julian Okwara

Charles Harris

Austin Bryant

Rashod Berry

Linebackers

Jamie Collins

Alex Anzalone

Derrick Barnes

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Jahlani Tavai

Anthony Pittman

Tavante Beckett

Defensive backs

Jeff Okudah

Amani Oruwariye

Mike Ford

Ifeatu Melifonwu

Jerry Jacobs

Bobby Price

AJ Parker

Nickell Robey-Coleman

Corn Elder

Tracy Walker

Will Harris

Dean Marlowe

C.J. Moore

Jalen Elliott

AJ Holder

Specialists

Jack Fox

Randy Bullock

Zane Gonzalez

Scott Daly

