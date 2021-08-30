Lions 2021 NFL Roster Tracker: Breshad Perriman Waived
The first of the roster cuts has been announced.
On Monday morning, ESPN reported that the Detroit Lions have released wide receiver Breshad Perriman.
Given an increased opportunity on Friday, Perriman had two unfortunate drops that likely sealed his fate in Motown.
Perriman's release will cost $2 million in dead cap space and is one of the first signings of general manager Brad Holmes that turned sour quickly.
Here is the updated 2021 Lions roster.
Quarterbacks
- Jared Goff
- David Blough
- Tim Boyle
Running backs
- D’Andre Swift
- Jamaal Williams
- Jermar Jefferson
- Dedrick Mills
- Godwin Igwebuike
- Craig Reynolds
- Jason Cabinda
Wide receivers
- Tyrell Williams
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Kalif Raymond
Breshad Perriman
- Quintez Cephus
- Tom Kennedy
- Victor Bolden
- Damion Ratley
- Geronimo Allison
- Javon McKinley
- Sage Surratt
Tight ends
- T.J. Hockenson
- Darren Fells
- Alize Mack
- Brock Wright
Recommended Lions Articles
Lions' Best 2021 53-Man Roster
The Detroit Lions 53-man roster that gives team best chance of winning.
Columnist Ponders Bold, Wild Lions Trade Ahead of 2021 Season
The Indianapolis Colts lost their left tackle to a season ending ACL injury. Should the Detroit Lions offer Taylor Decker in a trade?
Roundtable: Surprising Roster Cut Lions Could Make
The latest SI All Lions Roundtable focuses on the one surprising cut that the Detroit Lions could make, going into Tuesday's roster cutdown deadline.
Offensive linemen
- Taylor Decker
- Jonah Jackson
- Frank Ragnow
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai
- Penei Sewell
- Tyrell Crosby
- Matt Nelson
- Logan Stenberg
- Evan Brown
- Tommy Kraemer
- Dan Skipper
- Darrin Paulo
- Evan Heim
Defensive linemen
- Michael Brockers
- Nick Williams
- Alim McNeill
- Da’Shawn Hand
- Jashon Cornell
- Levi Onwuzurike
- John Penisini
- Kevin Strong
- Bruce Hector
- Miles Brown
- Trey Flowers
- Romeo Okwara
- Julian Okwara
- Charles Harris
- Austin Bryant
- Rashod Berry
Linebackers
- Jamie Collins
- Alex Anzalone
- Derrick Barnes
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin
- Jahlani Tavai
- Anthony Pittman
- Tavante Beckett
Defensive backs
- Jeff Okudah
- Amani Oruwariye
- Mike Ford
- Ifeatu Melifonwu
- Jerry Jacobs
- Bobby Price
- AJ Parker
- Nickell Robey-Coleman
- Corn Elder
- Tracy Walker
- Will Harris
- Dean Marlowe
- C.J. Moore
- Jalen Elliott
- AJ Holder
Specialists
- Jack Fox
- Randy Bullock
- Zane Gonzalez
- Scott Daly
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more