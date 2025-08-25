Lions Waive QB Hendon Hooker
The Detroit Lions are officially parting ways with a 2023 third-round draft pick.
On Monday afternoon, the Lions waived quarterback Hendon Hooker. The passer was competing for the backup job behind starter Jared Goff with veteran Kyle Allen. Over the course of the team's four preseason games, Hooker was outperformed by his experienced counterpart.
Because he has fewer than four accrued seasons of NFL experience, Hooker will be subject to waivers and available to be claimed by any NFL team before he is eligible to return to the Lions' practice squad.
Following the team's 26-7 loss to the Houston Texans Saturday, Lions coach Dan Campbell was asked about the pros and cons of carrying three quarterbacks into the regular season.
“Look, it’s always going to be how much development do you believe there is. Because look, we are talking about Hooker right now," Campbell said. "How much development do you believe there still is? Sometimes does the player need a change of scenery? What about our own depth in other areas? I mentioned this the other day, relative to that – all right, maybe there is room to grow. Is that worth it for the depth we need at O-Line, D-Line, receiver, DB? And so those are all things you have to weigh.
In four appearances, Hooker finished the preseason 22-of-40 for 187 yards, no touchdowns, three interceptions and two fumbles. He led just one scoring drive over that time frame. Meanwhile, Allen finished 35-of-44 for 401 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.
He played the majority of the preseason finale, entering after Allen started and played two series. He finished the game 6-of-11 passing for 70 yards and an interception.
"Look, I wish Hooker, and I know he does – would’ve had a better outing, but you have to take it with a grain of salt," Campbell said after the game. "It’s not like he was playing with our first O-Line out there, or first team skill position – all of that. So you take that all into account as well. I thought he was prepared. I thought he was ready – looked pretty calm, just circumstances didn’t work out today, that’s all.”
Entering camp, Hooker was tasked by the coaching staff with improving his timing and demonstrating a firm control of the offense and an ability to lead the team to points. Unfortunately, the growth did not translate to game action.
Hooker missed all of his first NFL season while rehabbing a knee injury, as he wasn't added to the active roster until late in the season. He got his first taste of NFL action last season, participating in camp and the preseason and appearing in three regular season games. Hooker finished 6-of-9 through the air for 62 yards in his appearances.
The Lions have until 4 p.m. to cut their roster down to 53 players ahead of the start of the 2025 regular season. They open the year with a trip to Lambeau Field to take on the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers.