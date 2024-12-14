Dan Campbell Seeking to 'Completely Disinfect' Minor Issues
The Detroit Lions will be looking to clean up minor issues that have made executing in the red zone and stopping their opponents slightly more challenging.
Coming back from a mini-bye, the team is tasked with facing a Buffalo Bills squad that also has Super Bowl aspirations.
Dan Campbell is treating this week as the next game on Detroit's 2024 schedule. His team is riding high as winners of 11 straight games, and is sitting atop both the NFC North and the conference.
"We know this is a big game because it’s a really good opponent and it’s the next one in front of us, but we just played a big game. Green Bay was – that’s a big game against a really good opponent," Campbell said. "So, to me, this is just the next one, it’s the next big game, it’s not, ‘Oh this is going to bigger than the one we just played.’ That’s how I view it."
Detroit's fourth-year head coach expressed their are still aspects of the team's play he would like to see cleaned up.
Detroit was called for seven penalties in last week's win over Green Bay, including a holding penalty in the red zone on Dan Skipper. The week prior, Amon-Ra St. Brown was called for holding inside the Bears' five-yard line.
The Lions have been penalized 13 times total in the last two games, and reducing these penalties will allow them to be more efficient.
Campbell noted he is going to be monitoring just how clean his team plays this week against the Buffalo Bills, who are looking to rebound from a tough road loss to the Los Angeles Rams in their last outing.
"And I think our players view it that way. It’s a very good opponent but we just keep playing big games, so we need to play clean football," Campbell said. "I mentioned this before, there’s little things on offense, defense and special teams, just little things, that are creeping up that we hadn’t quite snuffed out yet, that we haven’t quite cleaned up that are putting us in a couple of bad positions and we need to just completely disinfect all of that, let’s get it out of there. That’s what I’m really looking for, how clean of a game can we play, and that will serve us well.”
Quarterback Jared Goff expressed playing a team with a solid offense will put pressure on any opponent.
"If they score a ton of points, we’ve got to score a ton of points and vice versa," said Goff. "If we score a ton of points, then they’ve got to score a ton points. I think we see that – that game last week that they played in. The Rams scored, whatever, 40-something, and they had to kind of play catch up at the end. And sure enough they were able to and almost made it close."
Fresh paint at Ford Field
Supporters attending Sunday's game at Ford Field will notice a change to the field.
Ahead of a crucial Week 15 matchup, the field crew applied a fresh coat of paint in the end zone and also modified the Lions logo in the middle of the field.
Supporters were impressed with the fresh new black Lions logo that should match well with the all-black uniforms the team will don against the tough AFC foe.