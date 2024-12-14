Lions Beat Writer: Ford Field 'Does Not Feel as Loud' This Year
The Detroit Lions have upset members of their fan base with the decision to again raise ticket prices for the 2025 NFL season.
For the second consecutive year, the Lions decided to increase the price of season tickets and a substantial amount in certain sections.
Supporters took to social media to share their tickets nearly doubled in price since 2022.
Unfortunately, many long-time ticket holders must make the decision to not renew. Given the more than 23,000 on the current waiting list, the Lions will not have that difficult a time replacing fans that decide not to pay the steeper prices.
One of the concerns discussed online is the potential change in atmosphere at Ford Field.
Corporations tend to scoop up expensive tickets. Fans that do not cheer as loudly or sit on their hands could result in a different vibe at Ford Field in the coming years.
SB Nation Lions beat writer Jeremy Reisman reacted to the increased prices by sharing his impressions of the crowd reactions during Lions' games this season.
According to Reisman, "I've said it a couple times this year, but Ford Field already doesn't feel as loud as it was last year. Maybe it was lightning in a bottle, maybe it was the result of ticket price increases, maybe it's just my imagination. But I do fear Ford Field losing its edge."
A prominent Lions podcaster, Locked On Lions host Matt Dery, echoed similar sentiments after attending the team's Week 14 game against the Packers.
"It's a fun environment," Dery said. "Was it as loud last Thursday as it was last season when I went to some games? It was not. Why? I'm not saying it's a wine-and-cheese crowd, but I think they're starting to price out some of the louder die-hards. And who's getting priced in may be some of the more deep-pocket folks. It might not be as loud at games."
For the most part, this writer now wears headphones to listen to the radio broadcast and to avoid ringing of the ears, which occurred on multiple occasions the last couple of years.
The environment at Ford Field continues to be one of the most challenging places for opponents to play.
But a change in the fanbase could steadily occur over the next couple of years, as ticket prices do not appear to be coming down anytime soon.
Additional reading
1.) Detroit Lions Raise Ticket Prices for 2025 Season
2.) Report: Aaron Glenn 'Very Interested' in Jets Head Coach Vacancy
3.) Father of Micah Parsons Would Welcome Trade to Detroit Lions