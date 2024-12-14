4 Bills Players Lions Must Be Concerned About
On Sunday, the Lions will take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in a must-see Week 15 clash.
In order to extend its winning streak to 12 games, Dan Campbell's squad will need to curtail the production of multiple Bills playmakers, including pass-catchers Khalil Shakir and Amari Cooper.
Without further ado, let's take a look at the Buffalo weapons that Detroit will need to be concerned about Sunday afternoon.
QB Josh Allen
All eyes will be on Allen in this Week 15 showdown.
Allen, a frontrunner for MVP this season, has been one of the game's most electric offensive players in 2024. He's thrown for 3,033 yards and 23 touchdowns, plus has added another 416 yards and nine touchdowns as a runner.
Undoubtedly, the Lions will have their work cut out for them trying to stop the dual-threat passer Sunday.
EDGE Greg Rousseau
Rousseau is one of the game's premier pass-rushers, and has the stats to back it up.
He leads the Bills with 6.5 sacks, plus has racked up 50 total pressures, 29 hurries and 14 quarterback hits through 13 games. For his efforts, he's earned an 84.0 pass-rush grade from Pro Football Focus (12th-best among qualified EDGEs). Additionally, he's recorded a PFF overall mark of 83.6 (14th-best among EDGE defenders).
I'm expecting Detroit's offensive tackles to have their hands full with Rousseau on Sunday.
WR Khalil Shakir
Shakir has been Allen's go-to target throughout the course of this season.
The third-year receiver leads all Bills pass-catchers with 65 catches and 735 yards. Additionally, he's coming off a monstrous Week 14 game against the L.A. Rams, in which he amassed five receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown.
Shakir, a product of Boise State, has come into his own in 2024, and will be a force to be reckoned with Sunday at Ford Field.
WR Amari Cooper
Cooper has put up some decent numbers since Buffalo acquired him at the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline.
Cooper, who spent the first half of his 2024 campaign in Cleveland, has totaled 40 catches for 481 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games. He's amassed 16 of those receptions and 231 of those yards in five games with the Bills. Additionally, his biggest output of the season came a week ago when he compiled six receptions for 95 yards.
The veteran receiver might not be as prolific as he once was in his younger days. He racked up north of 1,000 receiving yards in seven of his first nine NFL seasons.
Despite those days perhaps being behind him, he's still capable of being a reliable target for Allen. It's why the Lions’ secondary can't take him for granted Sunday.