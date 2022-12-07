The Detroit Lions began their preparations this week for their next home game against the division-leading Minnesota Vikings.

Several players missed the team's first practice of the week Wednesday, including Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow, a couple of starters along the offensive line.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed in his pre-practice media session that he believes Detroit is better now than when the two teams played for the first time earlier in the season.

Since suffering a tough loss to the Vikings in Week 3 that dropped the Lions' record to 1-2, the team has continued to evolve on both sides of the football.

Among the biggest reasons the team has been victorious in four of its past five contests has been the team playing complementary football.

The offense is scoring at a high clip, while the defense has continued to be opportunistic, forcing multiple turnovers in the past several weeks.

"I know we're better. We're better than we were when we played them the first time," said Campbell. "Certainly, our defense is better. It's a lot better. So, yeah, we've come a long way. And, there again, that's credit to AG (Aaron Glenn) and his staff. And, the players, man, they just continue to work through it. And, you know, we're doing some things right here. I'll just go back to, there's a lot of confidence right now. The guys understand the plan."

Detroit Lions' Week 14 Wednesday Injury Report