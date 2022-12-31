Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Bears Game

The Detroit Lions announced two roster moves ahead of their Week 17 game against the Chicago Bears.

The team announced on Saturday afternoon it is temporarily elevating safety Brady Breeze from the practice squad.

Also, offensive tackle Obinna Eze was placed on the practice squad/injured list.

Since trading T.J. Hockenson, the Lions' offense has found a new level of success targeting the remaining tight ends on the roster.

"Yeah, it’s one of those things, the more tight ends we get in the game will kind of dictate what personnel they’re going to be in," said Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. "So, what you saw last week is we -- we’re encouraging a little bit more base defense at times.

"Or like, believe it was his second touchdown, third touchdown maybe, we got them in the goal-line defense and got them in less DBs out there. And so, we get good matchups like that," Johnson continued. "Shane (Zylstra) did a nice job executing the plays, and shoot, one of them was off-script and he just kept it alive and found a soft spot in their end zone. And, Jared (Goff) was able to find him. So, have a lot of confidence in those guys that when their number’s called, when we feel good about the matchup, that they’ll come down and make a play.”

Former Lions quarterback David Blough to start for Arizona Cardinals

With a record of 4-11, the Cardinals are looking to play their final two games and regroup, following a disappointing 2022 season.

On Sunday, former Lions backup quarterback David Blough will make his first start of the 2022 season.

This year, Blough spent time with the Lions and the Vikings, prior to joining the Cardinals' active roster.

"I’m thankful for everybody who have helped me stand where I’m standing right now, with this opportunity this week," Blough said. "I hope they all know I’m just going to cut it loose and are proud. I’m just thankful."