Lions Week 4 Thursday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions have a test in the Seattle Seahawks that has troubled them in recent years.
Ahead of their Week 4 contest, four Lions did not practice and four were listed as limited on the first injury report released, including Ennis Rakestraw, Levi Onwuzurike, Alim McNeill and Brian Branch.
Detroit has lost each of the three meetings with Seattle under coach Dan Campbell, with the fourth set to come on Monday in front of a national audience.
It will be the first time Campbell squares off with Mike Macdonald on the opposing sideline, as Macdonald was hired to replace the retired Pete Carroll this past offseason. Macdonald was formerly the defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens and comes with an extensive background on that side of the ball.
As a result, little has changed in that realm for the Seahawks under new leadership. Their identity, as a whole, remains similar to years past in the eyes of the Lions' coach.
“Well, I mean, honestly not that much just in the fact that you always knew when you were getting ready for coach Carroll’s teams, everything was built off of defense and it started there," Campbell said. "That was really their foundation and then everything was built off of that. This team’s very much the same way. I will say, they air it out more. How much of that is because Walker’s been out? I don’t — but they’re throwing the ball. They’re putting it in the hands of Geno and letting him, and really a lot of it is just take what’s there, take what’s there and then confusion, shot play. Big play to Metcalf. They’re willing to take what’s there and then buy their time until the explosive shows up and then they hurt you with it. That’s what they’ve done for three weeks, they make them count.”
Detroit has been dealing with several injuries. Two players, Derrick Barnes and Marcus Davenport, were placed on injured reserve this week while Frank Ragnow has already been ruled out for Monday's game.
Frank Ragnow -- Pectoral (NP)
Dan Skipper -- Ribs (NP)
Ifeatu Melifonwu -- Ankle (NP)
Sam LaPorta -- Ankle (NP)
Brian Branch -- Concussion (LP)
Ennis Rakestraw -- Hamstring (LP)
Alim McNeill -- Shoulder (LP) Levi Onwuzurike - Knee (LP)