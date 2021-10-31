Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 8 studs and duds, after their 44-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field.

Facing a Philadelphia Eagles team that was reeling, the Detroit Lions faced potentially their best chance to win a game this season.

However, the effort that was put forth on Sunday was nowhere near good enough. The Lions were pummeled, 44-6, by the Eagles. A fourth-quarter touchdown prevented a shutout, but Detroit was humiliated in every other way.

Here are three studs and duds from the performance.

STUD: T.J. Hockenson, TE

Hockenson was the Lions’ best offensive player Sunday, catching 10 passes on 11 targets for 89 yards. The Iowa product was perhaps the only player who made big plays to get the offense going.

Quarterback Jared Goff did not have a good day, but was able to maintain a connection with his starting tight end. Playing without backup Darren Fells, Hockenson shouldered the load and played well.

DUD: Jared Goff, QB

As mentioned, Goff did not have a good day. He finished with a modest stat line – 25-for-34 for 222 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions – but made several mistakes, nonetheless. Top among those mishaps was a throwaway on fourth-and-11 that incited a chorus of boos.

Goff was sacked five times for 45 yards. He couldn’t get the offense going, as the team was shutout in the first half yet again. It was another frustrating effort for Detroit’s quarterback, who has long been running out of time among Lions fans.

STUD: Jermar Jefferson, RB

Active for the second time this year, the rookie from Oregon State scored his first career touchdown on an 8-yard fourth-quarter run. He also caught four passes for 23 yards, taking advantage of his first significant NFL action.

The youngster was playing in place of an injured, inactive Jamaal Williams. Jefferson had just two carries -- as D’Andre Swift and Godwin Igwebuike also contributed in the run game -- but helped Detroit’s cause by being the only player to reach "paydirt."

Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports

DUD: Matt Nelson, OT

As Taylor Decker works to come back from a finger injury, Detroit has had to lean on Nelson to keep the quarterback on his feet. However, Nelson struggled to do that against Philadelphia.

Nelson was beaten twice in the first half for sacks by Josh Sweat, who pummeled Goff each time. He struggled against Sweat and other defenders all afternoon in a brutal performance.

STUD: Godwin Igwebuike, RB

Another running back cracks the list, because of his all-purpose performance Sunday. It was a career day for Igwebuike, who saw significant offensive action for the first time in his career.

The Northwestern product finished with 18 yards rushing, 40 yards receiving and 126 yards in the return game. He ripped off a 41-yard return to start the team’s touchdown drive, showing some positive effort despite the 41-point deficit his team faced.

DUD: Michael Brockers, DL

This last spot could be reserved for the entirety of the Lions’ defensive line. The unit was embarrassed by the Eagles’ veteran offensive line. Brockers made just three tackles, and struggled to stop an opponent who came into the game without its starting running back.

Backups Boston Scott and Jordan Howard were more than capable of shouldering the load, however, rushing for 117 yards. As a team, Philadelphia dominated the line of scrimmage, and ran for 236 yards.