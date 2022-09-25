Lions' Week 3 Studs and Duds

The Detroit Lions played well enough to win Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. However, late-game blunders ultimately cost them.

Several decisions late in the game will be critiqued throughout the upcoming week, as the Lions fell to the Vikings by a final of 28-24 Sunday. The Vikings claimed their first lead with 00:45 remaining, and a last-ditch effort by the Lions' offense fell short.

Here are the studs and duds from the performance.

STUD: QB Jared Goff

Goff demonstrated a coolness under pressure and understanding of the offense during Sunday’s game. He showed poise in escaping the pocket when necessary and hitting the right throws.

Early in the game, he put a well-placed ball into the arms of Josh Reynolds. He also hit T.J. Hockenson on an out-route for a score. He connected on three fourth-down conversions, two to Reynolds and one to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

His biggest mistake came at the end of the game, when he lofted a desperation pass into the hands of Minnesota safety Josh Metellus.

Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports

DUD: CB Amani Oruwariye

Oruwariye had a startling bad day Sunday, committing six penalties in coverage. Working primarily against receiver Adam Thielen, the Penn State product struggled to maintain position while defending against the pass.

Though Thielen didn’t produce groundbreaking stats, he was often benefitted on incompletions, thanks to penalties on Oruwariye.

STUD: WR Josh Reynolds

Reynolds had an impressive showing, leading the team in receiving yards with 96 yards. He reeled in a 17-yard catch on a fourth-and-1 that led to Detroit’s second touchdown, and converted a second fourth down, when he caught a 16-yard pass in the third quarter.

Just one play before Jamaal Williams’ second touchdown, Reynolds had a 26-yard catch from Goff to put the Lions in the red zone. He appeared banged up late in the game after running into a teammate on a crossing route, but returned and caught a 25-yard pass on the final drive.

DUD: K Austin Seibert

Seibert had two ugly field-goal misses Sunday, including one late in the fourth quarter that would’ve given the Lions a six-point lead.

He misfired from 48 yards out to end the Lions’ opening drive, and later missed from 54 yards out.

STUD: CB Jeff Okudah

Okudah’s road to redemption as a former top pick continued Sunday. The Ohio State product drew the matchup of highly-touted Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, and limited him to just 14 yards on three catches.

In addition to his efforts against Jefferson, Okudah made a nice open-field tackle on receiver K.J. Osborn. In total, the former No. 3 overall pick had three tackles and one pass breakup on his final stat sheet, while holding one of the NFL’s top wideouts in check.

DUD: DE Aidan Hutchinson

Detroit’s pass rush was nearly non-existent against Minnesota, as the defense collected just one sack. Hutchinson, who will be evaluated closely as the 2022 No. 2 overall pick, didn’t record a tackle, and managed just one quarterback hit in Sunday’s game.

Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins, whose record against Detroit improved to 8-2 as the starter for the Vikings, finished with 260 yards passing and two touchdown passes. The former Michigan State Spartans signal-caller played with a clean pocket for most of the afternoon, and was able to make the throws that ultimately doomed Detroit.

DUD: HC Dan Campbell

Ultimately, this loss will fall on the hands of Dan Campbell. The head coach made decisions that didn’t work out and led directly to Vikings points in key situations.

The Lions went for it on fourth down six times, converting four of the attempts. However, a failed fourth down in the fourth quarter, at the Minnesota 30-yard line, gave momentum to the Vikings.

The big mistake came later, however. Detroit elected to kick a field goal, facing a fourth-and-4 at the Minnesota 36-yard line. Campbell took a timeout, contemplating the decision whether to punt, go for it or kick the field goal.

The field goal sailed wide right, and Minnesota quickly drove down the field to take the lead. The aggression, or lack thereof, cost the Lions Sunday in the loss.