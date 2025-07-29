Lions Week Two Tuesday Practice Updates, Highlights

All Lions

Follow along all throughout Tuesday's practice for live updates, highlights.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions are returning to the field Tuesday to continue preparations for the Los Angeles Chargers. With the Hall of Fame Game set for Thursday, the Lions are gearing up for the first of four preseason games this fall.

With many of the veteran starters not expected to play in the Hall of Fame Game, the Lions will get a chance to show the world what htey have in their crop of young players.

Perhaps no position will be watched closer than the quarterbacks, as Hendon Hooker and Kyle Allen will presumably both see significant snaps as they battle to back up starter Jared Goff.

The two passers have alternated between the second- and third-team offense units throughout camp, with both looking steady for the most part up to this point.

“I think it’s really good. Again, install every day. That’s a lot. I think they’ve handled it really well, just the operation and everything and making throws," said offensive coordinator John Morton. "Everything’s kind of scripted right now, we’ve done a couple move-the-ball periods, and they’ve still done pretty well. When we get in the preseason game, I’ll have them highlight the plays that they like, and that’s what I’ll do, because I want them to feel comfortable. That’s important."

Hooker is the favorite to win the position given his status as a drafted player the team has invested in, but Allen has provided solid competition for him up to this point.

Follow along for highlights and live updates all throughout Tuesday's practice.

8:30 a.m. -- During his morning press conference, Lions coach Dan Campbell said that Tuesday's practice will be a scrimmage focused on players who will not be participating in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.

