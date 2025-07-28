Jon Gruden Breaks Down Lions, Compares Goff to Legendary Quarterback
The Detroit Lions had a noteworthy visitor in attendance for their practice Monday.
Among those observing Monday's session was Super Bowl-winning coach Jon Gruden, who worked with several members of the Lions' coaching staff including offensive coordinator John Morton and passing game coordinator David Shaw with the now-Las Vegas Raiders.
The long-time coach was eager to observe the Lions in action, having spoken highly of the group several times in his new role with Barstool Sports. Among the players he praised was quarterback Jared Goff, whom he called "one tough cat in the pocket."
Gruden also had a lofty comparison for the talented veteran, who has revived his career with the Lions. The number Goff wears, 16, and his playing style brings memories of Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana to Gruden's mind.
“I hate to throw comparisons out, but the number and continuous movement that he plays with, he always reminded me of (Joe) Montana from the days I was with the 49ers,” Gruden said.
Along with Morton and Shaw, Gruden has also spent time with Bruce Gradkowski and Marques Tuiasosopo when both had stints as quarterbacks with his teams. As a result, the Lions' offensive scheme will have elements of his influence.
After Morton explained his affinity for the process of game-planning and coaching during his pre-practice media session, Gruden vouched for the work ethic of the Lions' new coordinator.
"It's what this business is all about. I had a lot of people help me, and if he benefitted from being around me a little bit, I'm happy to hear that. But he is a hard-working guy," Gruden said. "For all the Detroit fans, what you don't see is the work ethic you're getting. This guy's nuts. People thought I was nuts, this guy's freakin' nuts man. He loves it, he's a creative guy, he's a great competitor. I can't wait to see the Lions open up the season."
Morton expressed his excitement for Gruden's presence over the next couple of days, which will lead into his first game as coordinator in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
"He gave me my first start as a coach. Al Davis was the one that first hired me, but when I got cut as a rookie with the Raiders, I went to Green Bay for about three months and Jon was the receivers coach there," Morton said. "That's how I got to know him. I got cut and then I went back to the Raiders. Five years later, when Jon gets hired, I was working in personnel and he asked me if I wanted to come over on the coaching side. So yeah, me and David Shaw shared an office together and that's kind of how it started. I'm very thankful, and I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him."
Recognize, communicate, execute
Having worked with Morton and cast an influence on him, Gruden believes that the phrase recognize, communicate, execute (R.C.E) will become a popular topic for the Lions' offense.
In doing this, the longtime coach believes that Detroit will utilize pre-snap motion to recognize the defensive coverage, then communicate it to get into a favorable play before ultimately executing at a high level.
"I think R.C.E is the slogan that you're gonna hear a lot around here and feel like you're seeing a lot," Gruden said. "You're gonna see a lot of pre-snap movement where you're trying to recognize what's going on, and then you'll see communication and then you'll see Gibbs and St. Brown and LaPorta executing at a high level."
New role at Barstool Sports
Gruden admitted Monday that he gets "the shakes" around the start of training camp and misses coaching during training camp, but he has seen football through a different lens as of late.
After his tenure with the Raiders ended abruptly, Gruden returned to media. Having previously served as a commentator for Monday Night Football, he began a YouTube channel and was eventually hired by Barstool Sports.
Since then, he's brought back his famous Quarterback Camp sessions with draft quarterbacks and has continuously gone viral for his unboxing videos. Additionally, he has served as an analyst for the media company's football coverage.
When asked by Detroit Lions OnSI about his experience working there, he teased that the company, which recently partnered with Fox Sports 1, has some big things in the works for the upcoming season.
“You love Barstool yourself. These are young, creative people. I’m trying to find my niche," Gruden said. "I don’t know how I got into opening these boxes, but if you’ve got a box and want me to open it, I’ll send it to you. But it’s cool people, and we’re gonna do some really neat stuff during the season and I really like the guys I’m working with. Plus, I’m undefeated.”