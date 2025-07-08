Lions Star Wide Receiver Would Have Wanted Different Jersey Number
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown wanted his jersey number to reflect the perceived draft slight he experienced back in 2021.
The former USC wide receiver was selected in the fourth-round and was the 17th receiver taken off of the draft board.
Had his girlfriend counted corrected, he may have asked veteran quarterback Jared Goff for a significant favor early in his NFL career.
Brooklyn Adams revealed the story why St. Brown mistakenly wears No. 14, and not No. 16, when speaking to Christen Goff during a segment on Netflix's 'Quarterback' docuseries.
“He’ll never admit this, but he asked me to count the amount of receivers (drafted) before him, and that was going to be his number, and I messed up. It’s not 14,” Adams explained. “I told him it was 14, and so that’s why he’s 14.”
Famously, St. Brown is able to recall each and every wideout chosen in front of him, something he has recited on numerous occasions during interviews.
The All-Pro wideout indicated Goff actually does look better wearing the only jersey number he has donned throughout his entire career.
“I should have chose 16 looking back on it,” St. Brown said. “But I think Jared looks better in 16 than me.”
Goff and St. Brown have developed a tight bond during their tenure in Motown. The tandem and their significant others celebrated earning the No. 1 seed and a bye week with a dinner outing that was filmed during the docuseries.