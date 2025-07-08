All Lions

Lions Star Wide Receiver Would Have Wanted Different Jersey Number

After draft slight, Amon-Ra St. Brown wanted a constant reminder.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) warms up before the NFC divisional round at Ford Field
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) warms up before the NFC divisional round at Ford Field / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown wanted his jersey number to reflect the perceived draft slight he experienced back in 2021.

The former USC wide receiver was selected in the fourth-round and was the 17th receiver taken off of the draft board.

Had his girlfriend counted corrected, he may have asked veteran quarterback Jared Goff for a significant favor early in his NFL career.

Brooklyn Adams revealed the story why St. Brown mistakenly wears No. 14, and not No. 16, when speaking to Christen Goff during a segment on Netflix's 'Quarterback' docuseries.

“He’ll never admit this, but he asked me to count the amount of receivers (drafted) before him, and that was going to be his number, and I messed up. It’s not 14,” Adams explained. “I told him it was 14, and so that’s why he’s 14.”

Famously, St. Brown is able to recall each and every wideout chosen in front of him, something he has recited on numerous occasions during interviews.

The All-Pro wideout indicated Goff actually does look better wearing the only jersey number he has donned throughout his entire career.

“I should have chose 16 looking back on it,” St. Brown said. “But I think Jared looks better in 16 than me.”

Goff and St. Brown have developed a tight bond during their tenure in Motown. The tandem and their significant others celebrated earning the No. 1 seed and a bye week with a dinner outing that was filmed during the docuseries.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published |Modified
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News