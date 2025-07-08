Reviewing Jared Goff's Appearance in 'Quarterback'
The Detroit Lions were once again in the national spotlight with the release of a new Netflix docuseries.
On Tuesday, the second season of Netflix's 'Quarterback' hit the streaming service featuring Lions quarterback Jared Goff, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Kirk Cousins of the Atlanta Falcons.
It was the second time Cousins has been featured on the show, with Goff and Burrow both making their debut appearances. The Lions' organization was showcased for the second year in a row, as Amon-Ra St. Brown was featured in 'Receiver' last year.
Over the course of the seven-episode series, which was released in full Tuesday, fans are treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of three quarterbacks chasing a championship over the course of the 2024 season.
Goff's presence allows fans to get a detailed sense of his efforts toward what was a historic Lions season, as the team finished 15-2 and won the NFC North for a second-straight year. He had the best season he's had in a Lions' uniform and was an MVP finalist.
This writer watched the entire series and provided a review on the latest episode. He believes that Goff's story was sometimes took a back seat to Cousins and Burrow at times, and ultimately gave the show a 'B' rating.
"I just feel like for an encapsulating, year-long look at a quarterback — it's similar to 'Receiver'. I thought the 'Receiver' one and the first 'Quarterback' one were a little bit better," this writer said. "I probably had too high of expectations, I thought he'd come off as a superstar. I think he's gonna come off as a classy, well-respected pro that is somebody capable of leading an NFL team. Somebody you'd like to have. But I walk away thinking, 'Is this the guy that can lead the Detroit Lions to a Super Bowl?'"
Among the moments profiled in the series are the origins of trick plays, the trade that brought Goff to Detroit, the late-game fourth-down conversion against Green Bay and the loss to Washington that ended their season.
In the latest 'Lone Wolves' episode, the hosts also discuss Jahmyr Gibbs' being rated as the third-best running back in the NFL, the All-21st Century Team offense, teams Dan Campbell has had success and struggled against and much more.
