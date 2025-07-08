Training Camp Preview: Lions Have Best Safeties in NFL
The Detroit Lions got a massive season from Kerby Joseph in 2024, and the safety was rewarded for his performance.
After leading the NFL in interceptions and earning First Team All-Pro honors, Joseph earned a four-year contract extension that made him the highest-paid safety in NFL history. Now, Joseph will be part of a defensive effort looking to help push the Lions over the top in their journey towards a Super Bowl.
In Joseph and Brian Branch, the Lions have two of the best safeties in the league. However, they will need to identify some depth options at the position in the event of an injury to feel completely confident in this year's group.
Here's a look at where the Lions stand heading into training camp for the 2025 season.
Reason for hope
The Lions have the league's best safety duo in Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch. Joseph was an All-Pro selection last season after leading the league in interceptions, while Branch had another strong year showcasing his elite versatility.
With the skill sets of both players, the Lions have plenty of options when it comes to alignment in the secondary. Joseph has grown immensely as a tackler and can play in the box for a spell, and Branch has shown that he can play both in the box as well as the deep part of the field.
Both players have been very consistent. Joseph has at least four interceptions in his three NFL seasons, including eight last season, while Branch has seven interceptions and 183 combined tackles in two NFL campaigns.
The Lions finished 27th in pass defense last year, but having another year with these two safeties and upgrades at cornerback should lead to better performance in this area.
Reason for worry
There's always the concern of regression any time a player has a career year as Joseph did last year. His consistency limits that concern, but he will need to prove that last year's six percent missed tackle rate is no fluke.
Branch, meanwhile, is a reliable tackler but does have one glaring issue. Last season, he was fined a total of $70,896 over the course of the season with the majority coming for helmet-to-helmet hits. As a result, safeties coach Jim O'Neil has taken initiative to help avoid those plays in 2025.
Additionally, depth can be considered a concern behind these two players. Avonte Maddox would likely be the next man up on the depth chart, but his versatility could lead to him being utilized in other areas in the event of an injury.
As a result, finding a reliable fourth option amidst a loaded group of candidates will be paramount for the Lions, who know the importance of having good depth as much as any other team.
Training camp battle
With Joseph and Branch entrenched as the starting two safeties, the Lions will prioritize finding good backup options. Maddox was mentioned by O'Neil as a potential top backup option, but behind him there is some uncertainty.
The Lions have several players to choose from, including 2025 seventh-round pick Dan Jackson. Because of his status as a draftee, Jackson may have a leg up. However, he will be challenged by the likes of Erick Hallett, Morice Norris, Loren Strickland and Ian Kennelly.
Norris and Strickland logged some experience on the active roster last season and could hold an advantage as a result. However, Kennelly is a good athlete who instantly caught the attention of the coaching staff during the local Pro Day and could make noise if he quickly grasps the defensive scheme.
Player to watch
With depth being a primary area of focus, the Lions will have four preseason games to evaluate the best backup options. Jackson will get plenty of opportunities to earn a job, so he's a player worth monitoring throughout camp.
A former walk-on at Georgia, Jackson has a background that will fit Detroit's organization nicely. He displayed plenty of grit in earning an opportunity on special teams for a team that won back-to-back national championships before becoming a full-time starter in his final season and making a big impact.
Now, Jackson must continue to improve as he looks to carve out a spot, be it on special teams or in sub packages defensively.